Mike Norvell Reveals Tom Herman's Role with FSU Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell offered his first public comments on the addition of former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman during ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday.

Norvell said Herman will serve in a support role for the Seminoles, bringing another experienced perspective to a coaching staff preparing for the 2026 season. While he didn't specify Herman's day-to-day responsibilities, he emphasized the value of adding a veteran coach with decades of experience to the program.

Norvell Details Herman's Role

Nov 11, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Nov 11, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman reacts to disagreed call to an official during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Being able to have the opportunity for Tom to come and join the program is something I'm excited about," Norvell said.

Herman began visiting campus in the spring, and while developing relationships with the staff and players, the opportunity to hire the national championship coach became apparent.

"We found a role and what I think is a great opportunity to help support this staff and be able to add a different and new perspective with just the things that he's done and to be able to help assist the guys within our football team to go achieve at a very high level," Norvell continued.

Norvell later clarified that Herman will serve as an assistant to the head coach, working alongside him on situational football and providing another set of eyes to defensive coordinator Tony White and the rest of the defensive staff. The role allows Florida State to tap into Herman's decades of coaching experience as the Seminoles prepare for the 2026 season.

"He'll be an assistant to the head coach," Norvell said. "He'll work a lot with me situationally and also provide a different perspective for Tony and the defensive staff."

Herman Brings Championship Experience

Dec 5, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman holds the Mid-American Conference football championship trophy after the Cougars defeated the Temple Owls 24-13 at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herman brings an extensive coaching background to Tallahassee, Florida. Before becoming a head coach at Houston, Texas, and Florida Atlantic, he spent three seasons as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship in 2014.

Herman was recognized for his work by winning the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach that season.

Herman went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston before taking over at Texas, where he led the Longhorns to four consecutive bowl appearances. He most recently served as head coach at Florida Atlantic before joining Florida State's staff.

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