College Football Playoff Snub Has Helped FSU Football Build 'Great Edge' Ahead Of 2024 Season
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell was recently interviewed by longtime national sports pundit Jim Rome. During that interview, Rome questioned Norvell on the amount of time it took him to “fully process and accept” the decision that was made to leave undefeated FSU out of the College Football Playoff (CFP).
During his tenure in Tallahassee, the head coach of the Seminoles has had a solid track record with the media in maintaining a positive attitude regardless of the current situation. This response from Norvell wasn’t any different. At this point, he’s a pro at answering questions relating to the “snub” as media personalities from journalists to podcasters have asked him the same question for the last seven months.
“It was one of the most challenging experiences I've ever had. And not just in coaching, but just throughout life. You push and you work to overcome all circumstances and situations. But, you know, we had some adversity that showed up throughout the course of the season and you saw a team that continued to invest and continued to do the things necessary to achieve out on the field. And, you know, it was heartbreaking. It really was and something that you know, you never fully get over.”
Norvell continued by attempting to reinforce a positive attitude toward the situation.
“But you know, you learn, and you move forward and it's just like I told the team, it's not the last time in their life that they're going to have something that happens against them or something that you might not think is fair or right. But you have to continue to move forward from that. And I think our guys have come into this January, our winter program, spring practice, even like I mentioned here in our summer program, and they got a great edge about them, but it's just it's an edge to go and prove, it's an edge to go get better. And you know, we can't affect anything that happened to us before but we dang sure can affect what's happened to us moving forward.”
Finally, the FSU head coach said he’s “fired up” for the upcoming season and beyond.
“I really liked the mindset and the approach that our guys have brought into it. But it's something you always look back with disappointment on – that we had to go through that experience, but definitely fired up for what the future holds,” concluded Norvell.
Why do national reporters keep asking this question? FSU fans have been told for months to “let it go,” but the topic appears to resurface weekly. Well, if I had to take a guess, I’d say there are two reasons, and one feeds into the other.
1) This situation – as we all know – was entirely unprecedented. FSU was the first undefeated Power Five champion to not be given a chance to compete in the CFP.
2) Because the situation is unprecedented, it makes it incredibly polarizing. If you’re in tune with American politics, you know that the same talking points consistently dominate the headlines. Politicians will go on the three different media programs and talk about the same issue until they’re blue in the face. This isn’t any different.
People in the media keep bringing it up because, after seven months, they think they will either finally get someone in the FSU program to say something new out of frustration or, at the very least, attract some eyeballs due to the nature of the situation’s polarity.
But as I mentioned earlier, Mike Norvell is a professional at answering this question. They’re barking up the wrong tree.
Part of me thinks that Norvell likes that this topic is still being brought up seven months later. It further validates the notion that Florida State being left out was so absurd to so many people that it’s still being discussed.
However, another part of me thinks that Norvell is sick and tired of giving the same answer about something that he had absolutely no control over, as he has previously stated.
Finally, you might be asking, if this topic has been beaten to death, why am I even writing about it? Well, in defense of myself and NoleGameday, we have a duty to report on what the head coach of Florida State football says.
Additionally, it is an interesting, paradoxical, and somewhat hypocritical phenomenon. I’m interested in it. Despite the idea that the same talking points can be debated for months on end, it is not often that something as specific as this finds itself in news headlines for over half a year.
But if you go to FSU practices and sporting events, you will not hear a reporter from any website ask Mike Norvell about what happened on Selection Sunday in December. Those in the Florida State community still have strong feelings on the topic whether they are, students, fans, or journalists.
But they are not the ones rehashing the issue in the media. It is everybody else.
