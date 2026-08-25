College Football Week 0 Opening Odds for Every Game (TCU, Virginia and USC All Favored)

College Football is back!

Week 0 of the 2026 season is set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick opening up the action against the TCU Horned Frogs and new quarterback Jaden Craig.

That is one of eight FBS games that will take place in Week 0, the perfect appetizer before Week 1 gets underway starting on Thursday, Sept. 3.

For fans – and bettors – that have waited since Super Bowl LX for football to come back, there are some interesting games to dive into in this Week 0 slate.

A key ACC matchup between NC State in Virginia may be the game of the week, and the Cavaliers are set as slight favorites at home. Meanwhile, Memphis and UNLV close out the night in what should be an exciting battle between two teams in non-Power Four conferences that would love to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

Plus, top-notch programs like No. 14 USC and Florida State are heavily favored in their Week 0 games as they look to start the season on the right foot.

Whether you’re planning on betting on these games or just simply want a lay of the land for how these teams are expected to be this season, the opening odds for Week 0 are a great place to start.

The SI Betting team is previewing all of these games in Week 0, and it’ll be interesting to monitor some of the line movement as action comes in on the spread, moneyline and total this week.

For now, here’s where things stand in Vegas ahead of Saturday’s action.

College Football Week 0 Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

North Carolina vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

UNC +7.5 (-108)

TCU -7.5 (-112)

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Read our betting preview for the first game of the 2026 season here !

San Jose State vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

San Jose State +38.5 (-120)

USC -38.5 (+100)

Total

59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Can USC cover this massive spread? Get our pick in our betting preview for this game !

NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

NC State +5.5 (-108)

Virginia -5.5 (-112)

Read our betting preview for this ACC showdown here !

Total

53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Jacksonville State +7 (-115)

North Dakota State -7 (-105)

Total

46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Sacramento State +9.5 (-108)

Eastern Michigan -9.5 (-112)

Total

52.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Hawaii +4 (-112)

Stanford -4 (-108)

Total

48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

New Mexico State vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

New Mexico State +31.5 (-115)

Florida State -31.5 (-105)

Total

53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Memphis vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Memphis +5.5 (-112)

UNLV -5.5 (-108)

Total

56.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Which of these teams has the edge in Week 0? Read our full betting preview here !

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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