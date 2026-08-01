LB Izayia Williams Looks The Part During FSU Football’s First Day In Pads

Florida State freshman linebacker Izayia Williams did not need long to make his presence felt after being cleared to return.

His first rep in FSU's practice on Thursday was enough to send head coach Mike Norvell running over to celebrate what he described as a fast, explosive and violent start to Williams’ first padded practice.

Izayia Williams Shows No Hesitation in First Padded Practice

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell waits to run on the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any hesitation surrounding the former consensus four-star recruit's return from a torn ACL that he suffered ahead of his senior season of high school disappeared almost immediately.

The true freshman linebacker attacked the day with enough force and confidence to draw an animated reaction from Norvell.

“He got me fired up in the first tackle circuit that we do,” Norvell said. “His very first rep, I mean, speed, explosive, violent. I was jumping on him, draped all over him, so it was a pretty fun first rep for him. He’s got the skill set, the traits. You can see there’s no hesitation, which, coming off an injury, you wonder how something is going to go the first time out there in pads. It was great to see the green light go.”

A look at Freshman LB Izayia Williams going up against RB Sam Singleton, Jr. Williams was cleared to play this fall camp and looks the part. #Noles pic.twitter.com/Upk52E5wNL — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) July 31, 2026

Williams Still Has Plenty of Room to Grow

Former North Florida Christian Eagles and Florida State Seminoles football player Ernie Sims hosts his 16th Annual Big HITS Charity Weekend in Tallahassee, Florida | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The early flashes were promising, but Norvell made it clear that Williams remains at the beginning of his development.

The freshman is still learning the position, with linebackers coach Ernie Sims and the veterans in the room helping him adjust.

“He’s got a lot to learn, but Ernie’s doing a wonderful job with him," Norvell continued. "The other linebackers are doing a great job with him. He’s just an outstanding kid, the way that he approaches things, the extra time he’s spending... He definitely looked the part in the first day of pads”

At 6-foot-2, 226 pounds, Williams arrived at Florida State with considerable upside but had not played a game since his junior campaign at Tavares, in which he recorded 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception at Tavares.

Williams’ eagerness to make contact early is encouraging for a Seminole defense that still has questions to answer in 2026.

The Tavares, Florida, native wasn't just experiencing his first full-padded practice at the collegiate level, he was also experiencing it while returning from an injury that cost him his senior season in high school.

Florida State does not need to rush him into a major role within a veteran linebacker room, but a healthy and productive camp would give him an opportunity to see the field early.

Florida State is set to resume fall camp on Sunday, August 2, with its first scrimmage scheduled the following Tuesday, August 4.

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