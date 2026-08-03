FSU Football Expected to Make Much-Needed Change This Season

FSU has no shortage of options after reshaping the running back room.

After adding transfers Quintrevion Wisner and Germari Sands, and developing Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton, Jr., the running back room remains a strength for the Seminoles.

Florida State’s Running Back Rotation Remains Up for Grabs

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU running backs coach Kam Martin is entering his first season with the Seminoles, and he inherited a near top-to-bottom room full of talent.

After last year's group faced scrutiny for playing too many players at the position, Martin said that this year Florida State will be different, focusing on who has the "hot hand."

“I feel like it’s just who’s got the hot hand, but this year is going to be different,” Martin said after Monday's practice. “It’s going to be an approach where we have a room full of guys that can touch it. Guys like Sam Singleton, Ous, Tre Wisner, even a guy like Amari Thomas. He’s been flashing in camp.

I’m excited for the competition in fall camp because you get your reps and you earn that going into the season right now. You can’t wait until the season to try to mix guys in. You’ve got to do that right now.”

Singleton Jr. Could Force His Way Into the Rotation

Sam Singleton, Jr. - Instagram.com

One player positioning himself to earn a larger share of those opportunities is Samuel Singleton Jr., whose development since Martin arrived in January has caught the first-year running backs coach’s attention.

“Sam Singleton has taken that next step. It goes all the way back to when I got here in January; just his body and him being in the building every day,” Martin continued. “Sam is a guy I feel like is going to have a big year. He’s got all the tools to be a real running back, and I’m excited to coach him. All he does is smile. I love that guy, man. He’s a good one.”

Martin said Singleton is up to 205 pounds and that the added weight has given him an advantage and opportunity for a larger workload.

“I think he’s up to like 205 right now, and he’s still running fast. I don’t see anything changing that. Sam is a guy who’s going to help us out this year.”

Singleton made the most of limited opportunities in 2025, rushing 51 times for 360 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He earned the first two starts of his career and recorded a career-high 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Wake Forest.

If that trajectory continues, he will definitely make a case for extended opportunities this fall.

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