ESPN Gives Brutal Projection for FSU Football in 2026

There isn't a shortage of questions for the Florida State Seminoles entering 2026, and ESPN's latest projection offers little to no optimism for the upcoming season. Despite a roster overhaul via the transfer portal and an offseason filled with change, the Seminoles are projected to finish near the bottom of the ACC, further reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the program.

ESPN Lists the Seminoles Near the Bottom of the ACC

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The benefit of the doubt no longer belongs to Florida State. After back-to-back losing seasons and a 7-17 stretch over the last two years. In ESPN's latest ACC rankings, Bill Connelly has FSU ranked near the bottom of the conference at No. 12 behind Miami, Clemson, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia Tech. Connelly's current projection also has the Seminoles winning 6.6 games, with four coming in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"It's impossible to set expectations for Mike Norvell and FSU, but he evidently did just enough in 2025, following the cataclysmic 2-10 collapse of 2024, to keep his job for a seventh season," Connelly wrote. "And as long as you're still on the job, you can continue saving yourself."

More Uncertainty More Than Talent

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State's projection speaks to more uncertainty than talent. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has yet to take a meaningful snap in Garnet and Gold, and he will be operating behind an offensive line that was reset through the transfer portal. More than 20 newcomers joined the roster during the offseason, creating not only opportunities but also adding fuel to the narrative surrounding the Seminoles.

Defensively, Tony White's unit still faces questions in the secondary and about who will generate pressure off the edge. Until those questions are answered, national media outlets will remain cautious with kickoff roughly three months out.

Even Connelly seems unsure of what to make of Florida State, highlighting just how difficult the Seminoles have become to project.

"If you told me right now that FSU was going to produce a top-20-caliber surge or finish under .500 for a third straight season, I'd believe you," Connelly continued.

FSU's challenge entering 2026 isn't changing a projection. It's changing the perception that has formed around the program over the last two seasons. Until Norvell and the Seminoles can put together a winning season, analysts are likely to continue viewing them through a scrutinous lens of uncertainty rather than surefire, proven potential.

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