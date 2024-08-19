ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Anticipates Fiery FSU Football Fanbase In Ireland
The Florida State and Georgia Tech fan bases are fired up with a week to go before the two ACC foes face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic set to take place on August 24.
For the first time in history, ESPN's College Gameday will take a trip across the pond to cover the game and all eyes will be on the Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets with a national audience expected to tune in.
The relationship between FSU fans and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, to put it lightly, has soured over the years. Most recently, Herbstreit's public soapbox rally to keep Florida State out of last year's College Football Playoff has put a peculiar spin on what to expect from the FSU fanbase when he and and the rest of the College Gameday crew touch down in the Emerald Isle.
The game is set to be played at Aviva Stadium, and with a capacity of 51,700, it is sold out — rightfully so. Both Florida State and Georgia Tech's fan bases are known for traveling well, and the relationship between the USA and Ireland continues to strengthen through these joint ventures of bringing America's most beloved game to an international audience.
"Think Ireland folks are fired up from what I hear. Excited for them. Also hearing Noles bringing massive contingent over-which is great!" Herbstreit wrote on Twitter in response to a fan.
"Fired up" might not be what Herbstreit will want from the FSU side of things and what appears to be an olive branch from the Ohio State alumni could fall on deaf ears.
"You should just sit this one out…" one FSU fan wrote in response to Herbstreit. "Be careful not to be too positive towards FSU. Your employer might fire you for no cause," another replied.
Irish citizens are definitely excited not only for the game but also for the economic boost from hosting such a highly anticipated event in Dublin. Irish dignitaries have routinely attended Florida State games and practices, dating back to last season. However, expecting a warm welcome from the garnet and gold side of things might be reaching a little too high for Herbstreit, who has publicly delivered multiple bizarre rants to random FSU fans in the past.
While the responses range from colorful language and phrases to sincere Dubliners who are excited for the matchup, the Seminole fanbase hasn't forgotten Herbstreit's irrattic and contradictory behavior towards FSU and will likely put on a show come gameday.
