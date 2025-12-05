FSU football running backs coach being targeted by SEC school

Once again, the theme of the offseason will be change for the Florida State Seminoles.

Last year, head coach Mike Norvell revamped his staff, bringing in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Tony White, and a slew of position coaches.

Following another failed season in Tallahassee, it appears Norvell is taking another look at the staff he's surrounded himself with.

FSU has already dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Now, another position coach is being targeted by an SEC program.

Arkansas Showing Interest In FSU Running Backs Coach David Johnson

FSU Running Backs Coach David Johnson directs drills during practice Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Arkansas is showing interest in Florida State running backs coach David Johnson.

The Razorbacks recently hired Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to be their next head coach. Silverfield and Johnson have a previous relationship, working together with the Tigers for two years (2016-17) while Norvell was leading the program.

Johnson ultimately departed to be the wide receivers coach and running backs coach for two years at Tennessee before reuniting with Norvell at Florida State.

Over the last six seasons, Johnson has served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Seminoles.

Florida State hasn't landed a top-10 class during his time with the program. The Seminoles' best finish on the trail came in 2024 when they landed the No. 11 haul in the country. Six of the 23 prep signees from that class are no longer with the program, including top signee and quarterback, Luke Kromenhoek.

FSU has the No. 14 class in 2026 but that's primarily due to signing 32 prospects, the largest high school/JUCO haul since Norvell arrived in town.

Johnson is in the final year of his contract, which expires on February 28, 2026.

Under Johnson, former star running back Trey Benson developed into a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seminoles had multiple other ballcarriers who put together solid stints at Florida State, including Jashaun Corbin (2020-21), Lawrance Toafili (2020-24), Treshaun Ward (2019-22), and CJ Campbell (2021-23).

The running back rotation was puzzling this past season. Gavin Sawchuk's role fizzled out as the season progressed, while Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah never really received consistent roles despite promising flashes. That mainly falls on Gus Malzahn's shoulders, however.

Johnson simply could be searching for a fresh start, especially if Florida State doesn't intend to extend his deal.

Regardless, the future in the backfield looks promising as Sawchuk, Singleton Jr. and Kromah are eligible to return for another season. Sophomore Kam Davis redshirted this season and the Seminoles signed four-star running back Amari Thomas.

Johnson spent over a decade coaching high school football in Louisiana and also had a stint at Millsaps College before making the move to the FBS in 2012.

