Florida State Names Starting Quarterback For 2024 Season
With six days remaining until kickoff in Ireland, Florida State has officially named its starting quarterback for the 2024 season.
Earlier Sunday, the team released its first depth chart of the year, providing clarification on a handful of positions across the roster. To no surprise, redshirt senior signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei came in at the top of the two deep ahead of redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek.
This was the expectation since Uiagalelei arrived in Tallahassee at the beginning of the year. A seasoned product with plenty of arm talent, it has been evident since the spring that the graduate transfer was the frontrunner to replace former star Jordan Travis.
READ MORE: Robert Griffin III Fired By ESPN Days After Defending Florida State
Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have thrown a lot at Uiagalelei in a short time period to see how he responds. Norvell believes he's playing with plenty of confidence and that could lead to a special season.
"DJ has played a lot of football games. He's seen it all, he's been through highs, he's been through lows," Norvell said on Sunday. "I could not be any more pleased with what I've seen since he got here in January. Even just his growth, you go through spring practice, we probably tried to put him in some really challenging situations. Some of the things we wanted to see, we wanted to see him have to respond from disappointment, we wanted to put him in the hardest looks to see what was his decision-making, how would he go, and how would he grow from that."
"I think he's just done an outstanding job and he's playing with a lot of confidence. I'm excited to go see him play like he's prepared and if he does that I think he could have a very special season," Norvell continued. "He's a great young man, he's a great leader, the work that he's put in and he's got all the talent. Tell him the same thing I've been telling him, 'just go out there and be himself' and we've got a lot of excitement and confidence about what that's going to be."
Florida State marks the third program that Uiagalelei has played for during the past three seasons. He began his college career at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State. Uiagalelei has completed 695/1176 passes for 8,319 yards with 57 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in 48 appearances, with 40 starts.
Florida State opens its 2024 campaign against Georgia Tech on August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST and the contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete