FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From Defensive Backfield
The light is on the horizon with only a few preseason practices remaining until Florida State officially arrives at its first game week of 2024. The Seminoles glanced towards Georgia Tech for the first time on Monday with the team introducing preparation for the Yellow Jackets at the end of practice.
It was certainly another competitive day in what marked the 15th session for FSU this fall. The defensive backs were all over the place, forcing multiple turnovers thanks to the gritty play of veteran Kevin Knowles II. The running game showed up well at times too.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.
— The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans had representatives viewing the practice.
— The kickers were perfect on the day with Ryan Fitzgerald connecting from 27 and 41 yards and Jake Weinberg matching him.
OFFENSE:
— The passing game was inconsistent throughout Monday's practice with a variety of missed throws by the quarterbacks and drops by the wide receivers. Explosive plays were sprinkled in every now and then but this certainly wasn't one of the better practices we've seen from the offense. The defense definitely did their part to make life tough. With that being said, there are still some improvements to be made ahead of kickoff in Ireland.
— DJ Uiagalelei got the offense moving in two-minute drills with completitions to Ja'Khi Douglas, Malik Benson, and Lawrance Toafili. He stood tall in the pocket to deliver to Douglas over the middle despite pressure beginning to get through his blockers. Uiagaleleli didn't get a ton of help from his receivers at certain portions of practice.
— Brock Glenn showed up well in two-minute work as well, hitting Deuce Spann, Samuel Singleton, and Amareee Williams for completitions. Generally, he made quick decisions and got the ball out of time.
— I liked the pocket presence that Luke Kromenhoek put on display on Monday. There were a couple of times where he got flustered and ultimately gave up a coverage sack but for the most part, Kromenhoek was able to hang in and make strong throws. He found Deuce Spann over the middle in 7-on-7 with a throw that hit the wide receiver perfectly in stride for a big play.
— Speaking of Deuce Spann, this was probably his best practice of the preseason. He created a few big plays through the air and showed off his speed in the open field late in practice. Spann was one of the more consistent receivers to begin the week.
— Mike Norvell challenged the wide receivers after a period of practice where they didn't put their best foot forward. Just like last week, Malik Benson was quick to accept the criticism and go to work. He came down with one of the catches of the day after winning a battle against Azareye'h Thomas on a vertical shot where he boxed out the defender. That started off a run of multiple catches over the back half of practice.
— Multiple running backs flashed on Monday. Lawrance Toafili was moving extremely well, cutting through the defense at ease. Jaylin Lucas pushed the pace with his speed and shiftiness. Roydell Williams displayed excellent vision and patience to set up a big play. Kam Davis had a big run up the middle behind Andre' Otto and Lucas Simmons. Samuel Singleton's vision stood out.
— Amaree Williams came down with a tough catch in 1-on-1's after holding onto a short pass while taking a big hit. He had a chance for a big play later in practice on a route over the middle but dropped the pass - something we haven't seen a ton of this preseason.
— Landen Thomas got involved with a short catch on the sideline. The ball was too low and the young tight end had to adjust for the grab before being popped by a defender.
— Darion Williamson had a tough catch of his own, reeling one in on the sideline as he fell out of bounds. Even defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had to admit it was a nice grab after the play.
— Jerrale Powers caught a pair of passes late in practice.
DEFENSE:
— Big, big day for Kevin Knowles, who is moving in the right direction with the season just around the corner. The veteran picked off a pass in Florida State's scrimmage on Saturday and followed that up with two more takeaways on Monday. Knowles got going early in practice, ending a two-minute drill with an outstanding play on the ball on the sideline. He recognized the throw and undercut his man to pick off DJ Uiagalelei.
Knowles got another one in the middle of practice while contesting a pass to Ja'Khi Douglas on the outside. It was a very competitive rep with the ball being popped into the air and Knowles somehow securing it. He's been very good over the last week and seemed to inspire the rest of his unit.
— Earl Little Jr. is primed for a big role on Florida State's defense with his work this preseason. That continued to begin the week with the cornerback nearly picking off DJ Uiagalelei on a diving attempt while covering a tight end over the middle. Little Jr. also got his hands on a pass in 1-on-1's. It feels like he's really settled in.
— Azareye'h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II were really good, if not elite, once again. Thomas was battling in coverage, nearly making an insane interception while going vertical for a throw over the middle. It wouldn't been a hell of play. Cypress II locked down receivers throughout the day, creating multiple pass deflections, including a rep where he ripped the ball out of Ja'Khi Douglas's hands to prevent what looked to be a sure-fire completion.
— Ja'Bril Rawls was playing with plenty of fire, forcing multiple pass deflections with physical coverage. He punched out a pass to Kentron Poitier in 7-on-7. Edwin Joseph was really good too. He stuck with Malik Benson on a deep ball and popped out at the very last second.
— Cai Bates delivered a big enough hit to force a drop/incompletion in 1-on-1's,
— Felt like a good day for Omar Graham Jr., who is moving a lot better than he was in the spring. Graham Jr. ended up benefitting from solid coverage in the back end, working his way to DJ Uiagalelei for a sack.
— Blake Nichelson and Marvin Jones Jr. combined on a tackle for loss. Nichelson shot right into the backfield while Jones Jr. worked off two separate blockers before cleaning the play up.
— Noticed Darrell Jackson shooting into the backfield a handful of times. He came away with a stop on a play where he had one hand engaged with his blocker while using the other to grab a running back.
— Cam Riley ended up with a tackle for loss after staying home and bringing down Jaylin Lucas.
