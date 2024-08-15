Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Florida State's fresh crop of talent is planning to take the NFL by storm in 2024. It probably won't be long until former Seminoles such as Jared Verse, Trey Benson, and Keon Coleman become the league's next rising stars.
With that being said, there are a couple of players who wore garnet and gold nearly a decade ago who are still forging professional careers. Earlier this month, the Houston Texans brought in former Florida State offensive lineman and NFL veteran, Cameron Erving, to shore up their offensive front.
Erving is gearing up for his tenth season in the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Texans will be the sixth franchise that he has suited up for during his career along with the Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints.
Shortly after Erving's addition to the roster, he made his preseason debut in a 20-12 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. He saw 18 snaps, grading out at 56.2 overall according to PFF. Erving is listed as the third-string right tackle on Houston's depth chart.
Erving was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when the team won Super Bowl LIV a few years ago. He's appeared in 98 games, with 58 starts, across his time in the NFL.
The Georgia native spent his college days at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. Erving began his time with the Seminoles as a defensive tackle before transitioning to the offensive side of the ball. He ended up becoming a key piece at left tackle and showed off versatility as he started games at center in 2014.
Erving was named a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection to conclude his college career and was a member of the 2013 national championship team. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy twice which is awarded to the best blocker in the ACC.
