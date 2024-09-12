ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start
The 2024 season hasn't started off the best for Florida State fans after the Seminoles dropped their first two games to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The 'Noles are seeking redemption this weekend against the Memphis Tigers, who travel to Tallahassee, FL, to play in front of a sold-out crowd inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding FSU after being left out of last year's College Football Playoff, along with feuding lawsuits with the ACC. ESPN's Paul Finebaum has never hesitated to cast the Seminoles in a poor light using his SEC-inspired platform. However, Finebaum went on the Always College Football podcast with host Greg McElroy to discuss if FSU fans should be in panic mode while staring at a 0-3 start.
"No, because I think the program is still in good hands overall. But this game, to me, is a lot about Memphis. You and I have both been to Memphis recently, and this is the game that they have circled," Finebaum said. "This is the game that Memphis can put the flag down and say, 'Okay, hey, we are now one of those group of fives who deserve serious consideration.'"
Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
Florida State is currently a 6.5-point favorite in the bout but was also upset against the Eagles and the Yellow Jackets, two games they were heavily favored to win. While Florida State's brand alone drives teams to give the Seminoles their best shot and make headlines, there have been some shakeups and upsets across the Group of 5 board.
NIU upset Notre Dame 16-14, winning its first game ever against an AP Top-Five program, and with a seemingly wounded Seminole squad, the Tigers could be smelling blood when the ball flies through the air.
Finebaum went on to praise Florida State head coach Mike Norvell calling him a 'superb coach' and said that FSU is fortunate to have him despite its rocky 2024 start.
"With NIU winning, we tended to forget about Memphis a little bit, but I think it's a winnable game. I also believe Norvell is a superb coach, and even though we can all disagree about the playoffs last year, I think they're fortunate to have him down there."
Whatever the case may be, whether the Seminoles can right the ship and salvage the season is still up in the air. What is certain is that, win or lose, people will be chattering about the state of the Florida State program for years to come.
