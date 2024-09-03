Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start
Florida State's 2024 season has not gotten off to the start that anyone - whether it be in Tallahassee or nationally - expected. The Seminoles have been upset on national televsion in back-to-back weeks, looking lifeless and uninspired in losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
The defeat against the Eagles might've been even more stunning because a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium awaited Florida State on Monday night. Less than two quarters into the game, the fans had already begun to turn on the team with boos raining down and chants for Brock Glenn to replace DJ Uiagalelei.
The result means the Seminoles are facing an extremely rocky road with their College Football Playoff aspirations and ACC Championship hopes all but down the drain.
On Tuesday, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released for the first time during the college football regular season. After debuting as the No. 10 team in the country, Florida State is nowhere to be found in the poll. The Seminoles fell all the way out of the top-25, their first time not appearing in the rankings since Week 9 of the 2022 season, snapping a streak of 23 weeks in the top-25.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, FSU's rival Miami jumped to No. 12 after smacking Florida in the Swamp. The Hurricanes are one of three teams on the Seminoles' schedule that are ranked at this time. Notre Dame moved up to No. 5 following a win at Texas A&M while Clemson dropped to No. 25 after being blown out by Georgia.
Florida State returns to action against Memphis on Saturday, September 14 following a BYE week. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and the contest will be televised on ESPN.
