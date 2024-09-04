ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
It is safe to say that the start of the 2024 season for the Florida State Seminoles has been, at the very least, a traumatic one for FSU fans and a shocking one for those who had the 'Noles listed as preseason favorites to win the ACC and earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Two games into the season, glaring deficiencies have shown up in losses to both Georgia Tech and Boston College. Most notably, while FSU only lost by a field goal to Georgia Tech, both sides of the ball have looked out of sorts to start the season, leaving the coaching staff scratching their heads on how to put the program back on track.
ESPN Analyst Bill Connelly gave his overreactions to Florida State's stumbling start and his outlook for the Seminoles wasn't bright.
Both the offensive and defensive lines got dominated in both a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech and a 28-13 loss to Boston College. The receiving corps made a play here and there against BC but suffered a crippling series of early drops (and really, only Ja'Khi Douglas looked solid against Georgia Tech).- Bill Connelly, ESPN.com
Florida State dropped completely out of the AP Top 25 after two blunderous performances, and questions about all facets of the Seminoles' team are flying around the fanbase—most notably, whether or not transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the right guy for the job.
Uiagalelei has alternated between conservative and horribly inaccurate. In the first half against BC on Monday night, he was 8-for-21 for 108 yards and a sack; many of the 13 incompletions were outright misfires (some were so bad that I'm hoping the receiver just ran a poor route or something), and he started the second half with a dreadful interception that set up a BC touchdown.- Bill Connelly, ESPN.com
To add some perspective the 'Noles had 13 players move on to the NFL last season and while head coach Mike Norvell was thought to have reloaded through the portal, it hasn't seemed like the 'Noles are on the same page under the lights.
Florida State rushed for only 21 yards in the 28-13 loss to Boston College, while giving up 263 yards on the ground. Mental errors were evident throughout the matchup, such as offensive lineman TJ Ferguson punching a Boston College player, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that took the 'Noles from 4th-and-manageable to 4th-and-a-prayer. They were 3-for-14 on third downs, and not to beat a dead horse, but they just didn't seem to have any continuity, aside from the special teams unit, which was the lone bright spot of both matchups.
The FSU defense was decent after a horrid start against BC, allowing more than 30 yards in a drive just twice after the first 20 minutes. But two early Eagles touchdowns created a deficit that the offense never suggested it was capable of overcoming.- Bill Connelly, ESPN.com
The 'Noles are entering a bye week before Memphis comes to town and have a lot to get corrected if they want to steer clear of another 5-7 season. Florida State started 0-4 in 2021 but was able to bounce back and win its last six games to salvage the season but in Connelly's eyes, 5-7 is where this year's team will finish.
