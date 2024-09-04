One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
Florida State is off to a 0-2 start and most recently lost its home opener 28-13 to Boston College despite being double-digit favorites. The 51,719 fans in attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium were as rowdy as usual, hoping to sway the outcome of the game in FSU's favor.
Some, more than others, emphatically took the game to heart, and three were ejected from the game, and another was taken to jail, Elana Barrera from The Tallahassee Democrat reported.
The Florida State University Police Department reported that two fans were ejected during the game for disorderly conduct, and a third fan was ejected for unknown reasons; according to a records request obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat. Only one was a student.- Elana Barrera, Tallahassee.com
According to the report, the fourth individual was a 45-year-old man who was arrested for resisting arrest without violence shortly before the game. Police approached him for allegedly flying a drone half a mile from the stadium. He refused to provide University Police with identification and was taken into custody. Regulations prohibit flying drones within five miles of an airport or over a crowd of 100-plus people without authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Records obtained by Barrera state that the man was trying to take pictures of the stadium and believed he had committed no crime. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial after vomiting in the back of the police car and was issued a notice to appear in court.
While fans being ejected for various reasons isn't surprising for any sporting event, the tensions surrounding the state of the Florida State football program continue to amplify.
Florida State is set to face Memphis on Saturday, September 14, in Tallahassee, and the Seminoles expect another sold-out crowd.
