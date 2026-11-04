ESPN's Paul Finebaum Takes Aim at FSU Football and Its Leadership

Florida State’s recent coaching history has been rough on the win column and kinder to bank accounts.

Former FSU head coach Mike Norvell walked away with an estimated $50+ million, while former HC Willie Taggart received a $17 million buyout, making them among the top 10 largest in college football history. Before them, Jimbo Fisher left Tallahassee in 2017 for a 10-year, $75 million contract at Texas A&M.

Coaching the Seminoles has certainly come with financial opportunities.

FSU’s hiring decisions have been hit or miss, and that isn't limited to the Seminoles. Fisher's $77.6 million at TAMU, followed by former LSU head coach Brian Kelly's $53.2 million, and then Norvell, ranked No. 3, all deserve scrutiny.

So does Paul Finebaum’s sweeping dismissal of Florida State.

Paul Finebaum Takes Aim at FSU’s Leadership

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; SEC Network host Paul Finebaum looks on before the 2022 Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic, Finebaum questioned Florida State’s leadership and whether the job in Tallahassee, Florida, is worth taking.

It is a bleak picture in Finebaum's eyes, as he questioned both the program’s national standing and its ability to recover from back-to-back losing seasons, and as the Seminoles sit 3-5 in 2026.

“This is where I would tell you I don’t think that’s a good job at all,” Finebaum said. “That program has been devalued. Its national image has taken a major hit. And can it be resurrected? I don’t know.”

Taking shots at Florida State seems to be part of Finebaum’s modus operandi, with the Seminoles serving as a familiar target. This time, much of his criticism was toward the administration.

“Until somebody convinces me that they actually know what they’re doing at Florida State, I would be hesitant to take that job, and right now I don’t think they know what they’re doing,” Finebaum continued.

However, even Finebaum acknowledged that FSU is located in one of the top recruiting areas and plays in a conference he considers winnable.

McElroy Gives a Different View of the Coaching Job

Jan. 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; ESPN analyst Greg McElroy talks to the media during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McElroy was more optimistic, given the advantages that remain available to whoever takes over in Tallahassee.

“I still think it’s a really good job,” McElroy said.

Florida State’s brand, access to regional recruiting talent, and the opportunity to compete for championships give a new coach a realistic path to playoff contention.

“You can win, and you can be a perennial playoff team if you get it right,” McElroy added later. "Florida State’s financial situation is a little better than people want to realize ... Once you do a little due diligence on that, you’ll realize it’s not nearly as dead-end as people might think.”

The concrete issues Florida State needs to address are hiring a permanent athletic director after firing Michael Alford earlier this year and developing a convincing plan for success with the right head coach.

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