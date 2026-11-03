Former FSU OC Kenny Dillingham Addresses Seminoles’ HC Job Opening

Florida State’s search for its next head coach is underway after Mike Norvell’s dismissal last Sunday, and another familiar name is facing questions about a potential return to Tallahassee.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who served as FSU’s offensive coordinator from 2020-21, addressed the opening, as his name has appeared in numerous national outlets as a top candidate. That connection made questions about a possible return to the Seminoles fairly predictable.

But Dillingham would like to talk about Colorado. When he was asked on Monday about the opening, he quickly turned it into a scouting report for his next opponent.

He didn't, however, outright reject the idea of donning the Garnet and Gold once again.

Dillingham Responds to Speculation

FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham Kenny Dillingham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked whether he wanted to squash rumors connecting him to FSU, Dillingham laughed and acknowledged that he had been through this routine before.

“We’ve done this before,” Dillingham said. “I’m trying to find a way to beat Colorado.”

Kenny Dillingham when asked about the Florida State opening:



"(Laughing) We've done this before... I am 100% of the mindset of let's go play our best game vs Colorado."



He's said "probably not" about Mike Norvell, one of his close mentors, coming to ASU. pic.twitter.com/Fb3fyrAcMV — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) November 2, 2026

It was a familiar response from a coach whose name has come up in discussions about other openings. Dillingham didn't explicitly take himself out of the Florida State conversation, and he didn’t say whether he would consider returning to Tallahassee.

Earlier in the week, former FSU grad and Duke head coach Manny Diaz shut down the rumors that he was a potential candidate, saying he's happy where he is and that open coaching speculation comes with success in the job.

Dillingham is 26-21 overall at Arizona State and 4-4 this season. His best season with the Sun Devils came in 2024, when ASU finished 11-3, won the Big 12 championship, and reached the College Football Playoff.

Could Norvell Return to Arizona?

Nov 28, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Mike Norvell calls a time out against the Arizona Wildcats during the 88th annual territorial cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillingham was also asked whether Norvell could join his staff at Arizona State. Despite their previous, longstanding relationship, he didn't see that situation happening.

"Probably not. That’s probably not gonna happen. He’s not gonna come back here. He’s going to have a lot of opportunities to be a head coach somewhere, and I’m rooting for him,” Dillingham continued.

Their connection stretches back well beyond the Seminoles. Dillingham worked as an offensive assistant at Arizona State while Norvell was the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator. He followed Norvell to Memphis and eventually became his offensive coordinator there before later holding the same position at FSU.

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