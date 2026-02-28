ESPN Ranks Former FSU Star Jameis Winston Outside Top 15 College QBs

Another year is in the books, ending with the Indiana Hoosiers being named College Football National Champs in their 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. So, another year means another list of quarterbacks who have cemented their name in the record books, and over a decade later, one former Florida State star remains in the top echelon of signal callers.

ESPN released its updated list of the top 100 quarterbacks in the modern era, and the Seminoles landed two on it (though McKenzie Milton is listed at No. 90, but most of his accomplishments came long before he was in Garnet and Gold).

Jameis Winston Among Top 20

Nov 29, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) signals directions to his teammates during the first half of the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Among top NFL quarterbacks like Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Winston landed at No. 17.

"Winston was around for only two seasons, but his impact was absurd: FSU rolled to its first national title in 14 years when he was a redshirt freshman -- he won the Heisman by more than 1,500 points -- and went on to win the first 27 games of his career," ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote.

Winston arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, as a five-star prospect out of Hueytown, Alabama, ahead of the 2012 season. He redshirted his first year as backup to EJ Manuel before taking the country by storm in 2013. That year, he threw for 4,057 yards and 40 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, adding another 219 yards on the ground and four scores. He put the Seminoles back on the map, leading them to their first national championship in 14 years and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Winston's Professional Career

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Winston has appeared in 105 regular-season games, making 87 starts, along with one postseason appearance for Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Cleveland over his 11-year NFL career. The 6'4'', 231-pound signal caller was drafted by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft and set franchise rookie records in pass completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, finishing his rookie season with 4,042 passing yards.

The Pro Bowler signed with the New Orleans Saints after five seasons in Tampa, where he spent the majority of his time as a backup to Drew Brees. After four years with the Saints, he spent one season with the Cleveland Browns and is now with the New York Giants.

The fan favorite's remarkable football career is only highlighted by his off-the-field personality.

