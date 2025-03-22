Former FSU star QB Jameis Winston signs 2-year/$8 million deal with new team
Quarterback dominos are slowly falling during the 2025 NFL free-agency period. With that being said, everyone is in Tallahassee has been wondering when and where former Florida State star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Jameis Winston, would find his next home.
That question was answered on Friday evening. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Winston is finalizing a two-year/$8 million deal with the New York Giants. The contract could be worth up to $16 million with incentives that will likely surround how much he ends up playing in New York.
Winston was searching for an opportunity to compete for a starting role and he'll have that chance with the Giants. The team moved on from longtime starter Daniel Jones last season but will likely add another quarterback to the room with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even if Winston begins the season on the bench, he's proven to be a valuable member of an NFL locker room and he can step into a mentor role. Plus, the Giants know he'll be ready when his number is called.
Last season, Winston stepped in for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. He produced some exciting moments, including a Thursday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers where Winston went viral for making snow angels after the win.
In total, Winston appeared in 12 games and made seven starts, completing 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
