Former FSU star QB Jameis Winston signs 2-year/$8 million deal with new team

The former Seminole could make up to $16 million in his next contract.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) laughs during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) laughs during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Quarterback dominos are slowly falling during the 2025 NFL free-agency period. With that being said, everyone is in Tallahassee has been wondering when and where former Florida State star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Jameis Winston, would find his next home.

That question was answered on Friday evening. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Winston is finalizing a two-year/$8 million deal with the New York Giants. The contract could be worth up to $16 million with incentives that will likely surround how much he ends up playing in New York.

Winston was searching for an opportunity to compete for a starting role and he'll have that chance with the Giants. The team moved on from longtime starter Daniel Jones last season but will likely add another quarterback to the room with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even if Winston begins the season on the bench, he's proven to be a valuable member of an NFL locker room and he can step into a mentor role. Plus, the Giants know he'll be ready when his number is called.

Jameis Winston
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last season, Winston stepped in for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. He produced some exciting moments, including a Thursday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers where Winston went viral for making snow angels after the win.

In total, Winston appeared in 12 games and made seven starts, completing 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.

Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State

Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.

Jameis Winston
Dec 14, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston kisses the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
