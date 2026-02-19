Former FSU Star Jameis Winston Delivers Bold Statement About NFL Future

Former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston has appeared in many roles as an athlete. From Heisman Trophy Award winner, a national champion, and a first-round overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. Dabbling as a sports analyst at times and cruising the streets of New Orleans on a horse drawn carrage, the country hasn't been able to get enough of the Hueytown, Alabama native.

'I Would Love to Play for 12 More.'

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now a member of the New York Giants, the veteran told Barstool Sports he wants to play another 12 years in the NFL.

"I would love to play 12 more years. I'm gonna be on 12 this year. In terms of my arm, I'm blessed. I'm really grateful." Winston said on Bartstool's Pardon My Take.

Winston’s career at Florida State began with lightning. He won his first 26 starts and became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, a mark later surpassed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016. His personality, both on and off the field, has made him a household name, as his brand continues to grow.

"We Strong Then."

January 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) looks to pass against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Known for his passionate locker room speeches, being offered a set of crab legs by Kevin Hart, leading his team to a BCS Championship, and the first-ever College Football Playoff, Winston has been in NFL locker rooms for over a decade.

He's spent time with the Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears, and now resides in New York. He's amassed 24,792 passing yards and 156 touchdowns over 108 games. If Winston, 32, were to stick around for another 12 years, he would be nearing 45, a mark that future Hall of Famer Tom Brady set in 2022.

Winston made two starts in place of the injured Jaxson Dart last season, totaling 567 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and even had a receiving touchdown reminiscent of his college days.

When Winston does, in fact, retire, there will undoubtedly be a seat waiting to be filled as a TV personality. Until then, watch for the former Florida State star on and off the screen, and don't expect the 6'4'', 231-pound signal caller to be going anywhere anytime soon as he continues carving out the next chapter of his career.