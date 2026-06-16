ESPN Ranks FSU Football Wide Receiver Among Nation's Elite

Legacies are built, broken, and reforged in Tallahassee, Florida. That point is only emphasized by Florida State's most recent 1,000-yard receiver, Duce Robinson. A feat that no Florida State receiver had accomplished since Tamorrion Terry eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2019.

Take a step back, and you will see FSU fielding one of the nation's top receivers in 2026. Robinson, who had 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns a season ago, was recently ranked by ESPN as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.

Robinson Cracks The Top 10

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"The former top-50 recruit might not have lived up to the hype during his two seasons at USC. But Robinson broke out in a big way during his debut season with the Seminoles last fall, and despite the questions hovering over Florida State in 2026, there's little question among personnel staffers that the 6-6, 230-pound pass catcher belongs in this conversation."

Every murmur and note has pointed to Robinson becoming a sensation on a national stage after he chose to return to FSU and opt out of the 2026 NFL Draft. Per ESPN, one anonymous ACC general manager whose program played against Robinson last season said, "Please, let's never play this guy ever again."

That kind of praise says plenty about where Robinson stands entering 2026. Even with questions surrounding Florida State’s offense, Robinson gives the Seminoles a proven centerpiece on the outside and one of the ACC’s most difficult matchups.

Robinson Won't Have to Do it Alone

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Arizona native is 6'6'', a matchup nightmare, and likely quarterback Ashton Daniels' first read on key downs. So another 1,000-yard season isn't impossible, but there are other players in the mix. Florida State appears to have more at its disposal than it did a year ago, meaning the Seminoles may not need Robinson to shoulder the same workload to field a more productive offense.

FSU is expected to feature new starting quarterback Ashton Daniels while integrating several pieces around him. However, Robinson won't be the only playmaker defenses must account for. Micahi Danzy emerged as one of the team's most dynamic weapons in 2025 as both a receiver and runner, while Florida State also returns promising young talent like Jayvan Boggs, who missed most of last year due to lingering injuries.

Robinson joins a loaded group of ACC receivers in ESPN's rankings, highlighting the amount of skill-position talent returning to the conference in 2026.

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