Florida Gators Release Uniform Combinations For Rivalry Game Against Florida State
The Florida Gators football team has released their uniform combinations for all 12 regular season games, including the Thanksgiving weekend Sunshine Showdown against the Florida State Seminoles. The Gators maintain the usage of their orange helmets throughout their scheduled 12 contests but will not feature orange or black jerseys during those games.
The last time they wore their all-black military appreciation combination, they lost in an overtime thriller to Arkansas at home by a score of 39-36 in overtime.
As for their game against the Seminoles, Florida has chosen to go with a white top and white pants look, the only time the team will wear that combination (unless they wear it in the postseason). The Sunshine Showdown will be held in Tallahassee this year as the ’Noles attempt to stretch their winning streak to three games. Expect the Seminoles to wear a traditional garnet-on-gold look. The Gators lead the all-time series by a tally of 37-28-2.
The Orange and Blue have one of, if not the, hardest schedules in college football this year, and arguably one of the hardest nationwide in recent memory.
They will likely need to capitalize on wins in their first seven games to have a shot at the postseason. The first seven games of their schedule are as follows:
Miami (FL), Samford, Texas A&M, at Mississippi State, UCF, at Tennessee, Kentucky.
The Gators have a lot of talent on their roster. However, head coach Billy Napier has found himself in a struggle to get the ball rolling heading into his third year with the program. Despite the Arkansas loss (which they would’ve won had they made a 44-yard field goal to win the game at the end of regulation), Florida found themselves with fourth-quarter leads against top 10 opponents in Tennessee (a game they won), Missouri, and Florida State (both losses). They ended the year 5-7.
The game at #15 Tennessee on paper might seem like a bad situation for the Gators, but they consistently found a way against the Volunteers with eight wins out of the last ten.
The last five games of their schedule are brutal, however:
Georgia (Jacksonville), at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, at FSU.
The takeaway here is that UF has an incredibly low floor (2-10) alongside an incredibly high ceiling (10-2). If things go their way this year, who knows what is in store in the Swamp this season?
