Report: Florida State Athletic Director Extended Through 2028 At $1M+ Annually
Florida State University is ascending in a multitude of ways whether you look at the classroom or athletic department. This is truly a special time to be in Tallahassee and the Seminoles are making the right moves to continue securing the present and the future.
According to a report from Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, Athletic Director Michael Alford has agreed to a contract extension that will last through 2028. He had two more years remaining on his previous deal which was supposed to pay out $1.2 million in the final year of the contract.
Instead, the new agreement, which was signed on July 1, 2024, will pay Alford $1.45 million annually. He's scheduled to receive a $150,000 raise each year and his salary will reach $1.9 million by 2027-28. Alford will also receive a pair of $100,000 bonuses once the construction of Florida State's Football-Only Facility and the renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium are completed in 2025.
Alford has developed into a key fixture of Florida State Athletics since assuming his current role in December of 2021. While he's been paramount in a quickly changing college football landscape, he's also helped various sports through coaching hires that have the Seminoles blossoming as a whole.
Alford retained head coach Mike Norvell earlier this year when Alabama was in hot pursuit. He also fostered the extension of softball head coach Lonnie Almeda and the hiring of baseball head coach Link Jarrett, women's soccer coach Brian Penske, track and field coach Matt Kane, and women's basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff. Plus, the Seminoles are adding a women's lacrosse team in 2026 led by Sara Tisdale.
18 of Florida State's 20 athletic teams advanced to the postseason in 2023-24, including a national championship in women's soccer and a runner-up finish in men's golf. FSU's baseball team earned third-place points for its run to the Men's College World Series semifinal, beach volleyball placed fifth after playing into the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament, and football contributed a sixth-place national finish following a campaign that featured an undefeated regular season and appearance in the Orange Bowl. That led to Florida State finishing 12th in the 2023-24 LEARFIELD Director's Cup standings, the program's highest placing since the 2018-19 academic year
Alford vehemently defended Florida State after the unjust College Football Playoff snub last year. He's been at the forefront of the university's ongoing legal battle to get out of the ACC. His focus is on finding the right path for the Seminoles now and into the next 10-20 years. That's even included looking into the possibility of utilizing private equity while trying to lead FSU to success no matter the cost.
That success includes both on-field and off-field accomplishments. Each of Florida State's 17 athletic facilities has undergone improvements during his tenure. Plus, the Seminoles set a program record in cumulative GPA in back-to-back semesters from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023, posting a combined 3.211 GPA across all athletes.
