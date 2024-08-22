Texas Star QB Reveals Opinion On FSU's College Football Playoff Snub
University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers spoke on the necessity of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), using the Florida State snub as an example. The Longhorns – through no fault of their own – were beneficiaries of FSU getting left out of the CFP in 2023 as they rose to the #3 seed above #4 Alabama.
According to Fox News’ Ryan Morik, Ewers stated that the 12-team CFP allows for a greater margin of error for the committee.
"It leaves a little bit more room for error. I think it's what college football has needed," Ewers said.
He expanded upon these comments by mentioning former FSU QB Jordan Travis’ injury and how the Seminoles were passed on because the committee was attempting to pick the four best teams.
"It's definitely a tough choice to make, especially with how the SEC Championship Game went, and Florida State and Jordan Travis getting hurt — in their minds, they were just picking who was playing the best football right now," Ewers said.
Side note: This is a media training masterclass by Ewers. Do Texas and Alabama fans most likely hold the opinion that FSU should’ve been left out as it benefitted their schools? Yes. But Ewers doesn’t say that. He puts the sole responsibility on the committee (which deserves it). In other words, does Ewers say, “We deserved to be in last season over Florida State”? No. It was a very diplomatic move that saved his social media from blowing up.
Finally, the Texas quarterback also stated that it’s going to “be awesome” for smaller programs to have a realistic shot at winning a national championship.
"I think it's gonna give a lot more teams opportunities to win a national championship, and I think it's gonna be great for the fans to see their teams making college football runs," Ewers said. "Even for a smaller program that hasn't had the opportunities, that hasn't had some of the opportunities that some of the bigger programs have had, I think it's gonna be awesome for those guys to get a shot at it for sure."
The Longhorns open up their season against Colorado State on Aug. 31. Depending on how things play out, they could end up seeing Florida State down the road.
