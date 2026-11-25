Florida running back Jadan Baugh is carrying a grudge into Friday’s rivalry game against Florida State and the Seminoles' Sod Cemetery stands squarely in the middle of it.

From The Choke At Doak, The Swindle in the Swamp, and Ward to Dunn, the annual matchup carries weight regardless of where both teams stand in the rankings.

The rivalry strikes a chord with all players, both old and new, and Baugh took offense when FSU beat Florida 24-15 in 2023, even though he wasn't attending UF at the time. As tradition stands, Florida State players took a piece of the field to bring back to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The tradition dates back to the 1960's.

Baugh Takes FSU’s Sod Cemetery Personally

Jaden Baugh - Instagram.com

Baugh said watching Florida State players collect turf from The Swamp bothered him before he ever joined the Gators or took a snap inside The Swamp.

“I still take it personally the fact they they came down here and everything, and dig up the grass and everything like that in The Swamp. I wasn’t here yet, but that hurt me.”

#Gators running back Jadan Baugh spoke on the FSU rivalry. He spoke on FSU cutting up the field at The Swamp.



“That’s not something they should’ve did. Each and every time we play them, I ain’t got no respect for them.” pic.twitter.com/MzqME2tslb — Caden Alvis (@CadenAlvis05) November 23, 2026

'That’s not something they should’ve did. Each and every time we play them, I ain’t got no respect for them.'"

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Former Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and running back Trey Benson laughingly took FSU's victory turf that night while begrudging onlookers stood by.

Benson had 19 carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns, while Verse had six tackles, three tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in the bout.

Florida has won both meetings since Baugh arrived in 2024. FSU will try to end that streak Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium, where a victory would secure bowl eligibility and prevent a third consecutive loss in the Sunshine Showdown.

A Tradition Dating Back to 1962

Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbol Chief Osceola plants the spear at midfield before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 1962, professor and athletic board member Coyle Moore challenged the Seminoles to bring back sod from Georgia. After FSU defeated the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia, Gene McDowell returned with a piece of the field. It was buried in the practice field, and Florida State never returned home from a Sod Game victory without a piece of enemy territory.

The gator grass collected after Florida State’s 2023 victory in Gainesville continued a tradition that began more than six decades earlier and is buried outside the practice facilities.

There are some discrepancies in what qualifies for the tradition, but wins at The Swamp count regardless. Sod Games are typically any time FSU is an underdog on the road or against the Gators, as well as ACC Championship Games and any bowl game, per the university.

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