FSU Football Offers In-State QB Committed To Georgia Southern
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The Florida State Seminoles are still putting out new scholarship offers, even without a sitting head coach. It's a puzzling strategy for general manager John Garrett, with the future still quite uncertain.
Despite holding a pledge from three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, the Seminoles are targeting another signal-caller.
READ MORE: Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State
Earlier this week, the Seminoles officially offered three-star quarterback Terrance Lewis Jr. out of Ocala, Florida.
FSU Offers New Quarterback Target
Lewis Jr. is currently set to head out of state for college. He's been committed to Georgia Southern since June, choosing the Eagles over programs such as Texas A&M, Marshall, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and Arkansas State.
Georgia Southern was the first school to join his recruitment.
Lewis Jr. hasn't visited Florida State recently. Even with the offer in hand, the new coaching regime may not choose to honor it. The situation around the program is pretty fluid at the moment.
Garrett and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker might not even be here in a few weeks.
For now, this offer doesn't mean a whole ton.
During his senior season at Vanguard High School, Lewis Jr. completed 86/144 passes for 1,556 passing yards with 20 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He added 77 rushes for 530 yards and 9 more scores.
Lewis Jr. threw for 200+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13/17 passing for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 43-0 victory against Lake Weir High School on October 23.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 1539 overall prospect, the No. 85 QB, and the No. 162 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 53 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star JUCO OL David Giwa
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?
Ashton Daniels, 5th year
Dean DeNobile, 5th year
Michael Grant, Senior
Malachi Marshall, Junior
Kevin Sperry, Sophomore
Jaden O'Neal, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG