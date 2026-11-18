The Florida State Seminoles are still putting out new scholarship offers, even without a sitting head coach. It's a puzzling strategy for general manager John Garrett, with the future still quite uncertain.

Despite holding a pledge from three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty, the Seminoles are targeting another signal-caller.

READ MORE: Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State

Earlier this week, the Seminoles officially offered three-star quarterback Terrance Lewis Jr. out of Ocala, Florida.

FSU Offers New Quarterback Target

Lewis Jr. is currently set to head out of state for college. He's been committed to Georgia Southern since June, choosing the Eagles over programs such as Texas A&M, Marshall, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and Arkansas State.

Georgia Southern was the first school to join his recruitment.

WOW!! Extremely blessed to receive an Official Offer from my dream school Florida State University!! #GoNoles🍢🍢🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/vxNLK8Qsm9 — Terrance “TJ” Lewis Jr. 3⭐️ 2027 QB (@TerranceLewis_) November 16, 2026

Lewis Jr. hasn't visited Florida State recently. Even with the offer in hand, the new coaching regime may not choose to honor it. The situation around the program is pretty fluid at the moment.

Garrett and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker might not even be here in a few weeks.

For now, this offer doesn't mean a whole ton.

During his senior season at Vanguard High School, Lewis Jr. completed 86/144 passes for 1,556 passing yards with 20 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He added 77 rushes for 530 yards and 9 more scores.

Lewis Jr. threw for 200+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13/17 passing for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 43-0 victory against Lake Weir High School on October 23.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 1539 overall prospect, the No. 85 QB, and the No. 162 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 53 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star JUCO OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, 5th year

Dean DeNobile, 5th year

Michael Grant, Senior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Sophomore

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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