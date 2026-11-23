The Florida State Seminoles are down to their final game of the 2026 season. This will be the last time the Seminoles take the field this fall, unless they defeat the Florida Gators and advance to a bowl game.

The Gators ended Florida State's campaigns in 2021 and 2025, leaving the Seminoles one victory shy of the postseason.

READ MORE: FSU Coaching Search Takes Major Step With Meeting With Glenn Schumann

Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup against the Gators.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For The Annual Sunshine Showdown

The Florida State Seminoles fell 28-10 to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov. 21, putting their bowl eligibility at risk. It was the first time FSU football brandished the turquoise Seminole Heritage jerseys, which was done as a part of the Homecoming celebration. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State ends the regular season Friday with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 20 Florida on ABC.

The Seminoles will recognize 20 seniors and 5th year players before the game: Ashlynd Barker, Caleb Bowers, Xavier Chaplin, AJ Cottrill, Ashton Daniels, Dean DeNobile, Deamontae Diggs, Mikai Gbayor, Omar Graham Jr, Michael Grant, Donny Hiebert, Quindarrius Jones, Greyson Labiad, Daniel Lyons, Deante McCray, Nate Pabst, Gabe Panikowski, Duce Robinson, Jordan Sanders & Brandon Torres.

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill became the third FSU head coach to win his first two games, joining Larry Jones in 1971 and Odell Haggins in 2017. The win was No. 115 for Stockstill, who was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State for 18 years. His wins total at the FBS level ranks 13th among active head coaches.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

FSU won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2023. Both wins were one-score victories, snapping a 7-game losing streak in one-score games and the first back-to-back one-score wins since 2023. FSU's victory at Pitt was its first trailing at halftime since 2023, when the Noles were 4-1 when trailing after 30 minutes.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels ranks 7th nationally with 14.21 yards per completion and is one of three P4 quarterbacks with a 70-yard run and pass this season. His five rushing touchdowns in FSU's win over Virginia set a new Florida State record.

Daniels' 13 rushing touchdowns are FSU's single-season record for a QB and tied for 10th overall in program history. In games at No. 10 Alabama and No. 3 Miami, Daniels accounted for nine total touchdowns, including a career-high four passing scores against the Hurricanes.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 27-for-27 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 12-for-12 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career, and his 27 consecutive made field goals at the NCAA level is the longest active streak.

Panikowski made a 54-yard field goal against NC State, the 7th-longest in FSU history.

Linebacker Chris Jones leads FSU with 85 tackles. He had a season-high 14 against NC State, one shy of his career-high. Earlier in the season, Jones had a 4th-and-1 tackle for no gain in three consecutive games.

Freshman defensive lineman Franklin Whitley has accounted for both of FSU's blocked kicks this year, a PAT at Louisville and a field goal vs. NC State. He leads the country with two blocked kicks this year and is the first Seminole with a blocked PAT and field goal in the same season since 2009.

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in seven games this year: Ousmane Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving), Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving), Duce Robinson at Miami (2 receiving) and Amari Thomas at Boston College (2 rushing).

The Seminoles did not allow a sack at Boston College, the first time in 2026 and fourth time under offensive line coach Herb Hand that FSU did not give up a sack. The Eagles had just one tackle for loss in the game.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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