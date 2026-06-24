TALLAHASSEE – Florida State will be represented at the ACC Kickoff media event on July 15 by wide receiver Duce Robinson, quarterback Ashton Daniels, defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls and head coach Mike Norvell.

Held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, the event will take place July 15-17 and feature all 17 ACC football programs.

One Of The ACC's Top Playmakers Will Be In Attendance

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Robinson, a senior from Phoenix, earned first-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors in 2025 after becoming the 11th Seminole with 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Robinson caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, and his five games with at least 120 yards last season ranked second in the nation. He was twice named the ACC Receiver of the Week after wins against East Texas A&M (five catches, 173 yards, two touchdowns) and Wake Forest (five catches, 148 yards, one touchdown). Academically, Robinson became Florida State’s first first-team Academic All-American since 2012 and just the ninth in program history. He graduated from Florida State in May.

Florida State Sends Veteran Leadership To Charlotte

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) attempts to catch a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniels, a redshirt senior transfer from Auburn, has played 37 games over four seasons with the Tigers and at Stanford. The Buford, Georgia, native has thrown for 4,783 yards, run for 1,397 yards and accounted for 35 total touchdowns. In four games at Auburn in 2025, Daniels passed for 797 yards and added 280 rushing yards. He accounted for a career-high 442 yards of total offense against No. 15 Vanderbilt and added 259 passing yards and 108 rushing yards to end the regular season against No. 10 Alabama.

Daniels started 20 games for the Cardinal in 2023 and 2024, completing 63 percent of passes for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. As a first-year starter in 2023, Daniels had a career-day against Colorado with 396 passing yards and four touchdowns and added 367 yards and one touchdown against Washington. Daniels graduated from Stanford in June 2025.

Rawls, a fourth-year Seminole from Pensacola, started seven games at cornerback in 2025 before an injury ended his season. The first-year starter contributed 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. In a breakout game at Virginia, Rawls had 11 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and one interception, the first Seminole with that stat line since 2005.

Against Pitt, all 10 of Rawls’ tackles were solo, the first Seminole to achieve the feat since 2017. He returned a fumble seven yards against Wake Forest and ended the season with a pass breakup and three tackles at Clemson. For his career, Rawls has 58 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Norvell, the ACC’s fourth-longest tenured head coach, enters his seventh season leading Florida State. The Irving, Texas, native has coached 38 NFL Draft picks, 22 All-Americans, five conference Players of the Year, one ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and 122 all-conference selections in his 10-year head coaching career that began at Memphis in 2016. Norvell teams are averaging 34.6 points per game in his career, third-highest nationally among coaches active every year from 2016-26. Norvell’s coaching tree includes five current head coaches and 11 FBS coordinators, including head coaches in the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Florida State will open the 2026 season on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. against New Mexico State.

*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info

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