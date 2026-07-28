Florida State Athletics Receive Record-Breaking Donor Pledges

Florida State fans and supporters helped Seminole Boosters achieve the most successful fundraising year in the organization's history during Fiscal Year 2026.

Seminole Boosters announced Tuesday that it received more than $106 million in pledges and eclipsed $86 million in cash contributions, both all-time organizational records.

Major Investments in Tallahassee

Tommy Mire - NoleGameday.com

The record-setting fundraising campaign came during a transformative year for Florida State Athletics. The university completed several major projects while continuing to invest in its student-athletes and athletic programs.

During the 2025-26 athletic year, FSU completed the renovation of Doak Campbell Stadium and opened the 150,000-square-foot Dunlap Football Center, one of the largest facility investments in program history.

"Florida State has entered a new era of momentum this year, and the credit belongs to the thousands of Seminole supporters whose generosity powered the most successful fundraising year in Seminole Boosters history," Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

The university also launched its women's lacrosse program and opened the Seminole Lacrosse Complex while celebrating a national championship in women's soccer and conference titles in men's indoor track and field, softball, and beach volleyball.

Support From Donors Continues to Grow

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford stands with Mayor John Dailey during FSU Day at the capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond setting fundraising records, Seminole Boosters also continued expanding its donor base in 2026. The organization reported growth across several initiatives, including the Bowden Society and Coaches Club, while securing two contributions valued at more than $10 million each.

The record-setting year comes despite a disheartening stretch on the football field.

Seminole Boosters President and CEO Christian Ponder credited the organization's success to the thousands of supporters who chose to invest in Florida State Athletics.

"These numbers represent people, not just totals," Ponder said. "Every gift, from a first-time donor joining the Seminole Athletic Fund or the Bowden Society to a family establishing a legacy bequest, is impactful to our mission to support Florida State Athletics."

Florida State is entering the 2026 season looking to bounce back from consecutive losing campaigns, but Seminole Boosters reported continued growth in donor participation and financial support.

The results also underscore the continued financial backing for Florida State Athletics, despite its major moneymaker in football being in question and heading into a pivotal year.

Seminole Boosters supports more than 500 student-athletes while building for sustained success across 21 varsity sports.

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