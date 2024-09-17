Florida State Continues to Drop in ESPN's SP+ Rankings
It is no surprise that Florida State's stock continues to drop, as the Seminoles have faltered since the beginning of the 2024 season. They've lost their first three games despite being favorites and are 0-3 for the second time in head coach Mike Norvell's tenure. With conference losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, paired with their most recent 20-12 loss to Memphis last weekend, the former top-ten team is once again seeking answers for production on the gridiron.
The downward trend continues as the 'Noles landed at the No. 34 spot in ESPN's latest SP+ rankings after yet another up-and-down performance. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went 16-for-30 for 201 yards and an interception (67 of those yards came on a single pass to Malik Benson), and the offense as a whole has struggled throughout the season.
FSU scored an 8.8 overall, and for reference, the top five teams in the country (Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia) all received grades of 25 or higher.
READ MORE: FSU Football Opens As Slim Favorite Over California Golden Bears
The No. 34 spot lands them two ahead of 1-2 rival Florida (8.4) and three ahead of 3-0 Memphis, who accounted for 337 yards and two touchdowns in their victory over the Seminoles. Meanwhile, rival Miami took the No. 9 spot after their 62-0 blowout against Ball State.
Memphis dominated in multiple categories including time of possesion (36:21 to 23:39), first downs (19 to 11), and total yards (337 to 238). It will be up to Norvell to find an answer if there is any hope to salvaging a season in which the expectations were another ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth.
Florida State is set to host ACC newcomer Cal team (who ranked No. 42 on the list) on Saturday, September 21, and the game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. FSU is currently a two-point favorite in the matchup.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Game Against Cal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start