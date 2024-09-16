FSU Football Opens As Slim Favorite Over California Golden Bears
Despite the failures through three games, the 2024 season continues on for Florida State. There's no time for the Seminoles to feel sorry for themselves with another ACC contest awaiting the program on Saturday night. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team have no choice but to respond to the task at hand with Cal coming to town this weekend for its first game in a new conference.
The Golden Bears enter Tallahassee with an undefeated record after taking down UC Davis (FCS), Auburn, and San Diego State. Head coach Justin Wilcox is off to one of the best starts in his eight years leading Cal. This is a team that projects to be a much tougher challenge than many thought before the season kicked off.
The Seminoles have dropped their first three games despite being favored in all of the contests. Regardless, Vegas seems to be giving Florida State one last chance. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a -2 favorite over Cal with a -125 advantage on the Money Line. The over/under is set at 44.5.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Game Against Cal
Based on recent evidence, it might be smart to place your money on Cal. If you've bet against the Seminoles in the first three games, you've probably made yourself a decent return. Plus, the Golden Bears have already proven they can win tough matchups on the road as the program beat Auburn 21-14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium back in Week 2.
Cal sports one of the best running backs FSU will face in Jaydn Ott. It remains to been if Ott will be healthy enough to be a threat in this game but his backup, Jaivian Thomas, is averaging 7.8 yars per carry. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has completed over 70% of his passes while throwing five touchdowns to one interception.
Florida State and Cal will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start