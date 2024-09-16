Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Game Against Cal
There aren't many positives that can be taken away from Florida State's 0-3 start. Maybe the performance of veteran kicker-punter combo, Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno? Outside of that, it's hard to identify many Seminoles who are performing up to the vast expectations that were placed on the program this offseason.
Will the lack of success lead to changes on Florida State's two-deep with the 2024 season already one-quarter of the way complete? The answer is no, at least not publicly.
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to an ACC matchup with Cal on this weekend in Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU made no changes to the two-deep compared to the depth chart for the Memphis game.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Kam Davis, Fr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr. OR Hykeem Williams, So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
3. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Edwin Joseph, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, Sr.
3. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
