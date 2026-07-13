Florida State Could Be Getting A Big Boost Before Fall Camp

The Florida State Seminoles are roughly three weeks away from kicking off fall camp.

The preseason will be crucial for a Seminole squad that has gone through a plethora of changes since the beginning of the year.

Florida State replaced multiple assistant coaches, hired a new general manager, and brought in over 60 new players.

READ MORE: Florida State's Recruiting Efforts Take Another Big Hit

While there are some returning veterans for head coach Mike Norvell to lean on, the Seminoles need a few other players to step into leadership roles.

One of Florida State's most heralded pickups in the NCAA Transfer Portal was former Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones. After initially signing with Ole Miss, Jones backed out of that agreement to join the Seminoles.

Among the top tacklers in college football last year, Jones is showing he can make a sizable impact in the locker room along with his production between the lines.

Jones Displaying Leadership As Izayia Williams Makes Clear Progress

The Seminoles are nearing the end of summer workouts, and many of the players are putting in extra work to prepare for the fall.

Over the weekend, Jones shared a video on social media, giving an inside look into one of his training sessions.

After stepping into the steam room and stretching, Jones made his way into the Indoor Practice Facility and focused on his footwork.

Notably, true freshman linebacker Izayia Williams joined Jones for the workout. Williams missed the spring as he continued to recover from an ACL injury that he suffered leading up to his senior season of high school.

It appears that the uber-athletic linebacker is on the cusp of being healthy.

Williams didn't have any noticable limitations in the clip, showing confidence in his left knee and even cutting on it.

#FSU LB Chris Jones is already stepping into a leadership role, guiding true freshman Izayia Williams through a workout.



Williams is moving well after missing the spring while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in high school 👀



(Via @Jone5hristopher/ IG) #Noles pic.twitter.com/pFWyQTFxni — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) July 12, 2026

That's a big development as Williams' availability could change the ceiling of Florida State's linebacker room.

Prior to his unfortunate injury, Williams showcased dynamic athleticism. During his prep career, he posted a 11.05 100-meter, 22.96 200-meter, and was a two-time regional qualifier in the long jump.

Those skills translated to the football field as Williams was known for his speed, explosion, and ability to glide from sideline to sideline.

As a junior at Tavares High School, Williams proved his ability on both sides of the ball. He totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception while rushing 23 times for 423 yards and racking up 10 total touchdowns on offense.

Though he's only a true freshman, Williams might be useful in coverage packages, something Florida State's linebackers struggled with in 2025.

If Williams hits the ground running in fall camp, keep an eye on him to push some of the veterans for playing time.

Jones, on the other hand, is expected to step into a significant role in his first season with the Seminoles. A top-10 tackler in the sport a year ago, he's expected to shore up the middle of a defense that let too many ballcarriers run free.

In his 13 appearances at Southern Miss last year, Jones recorded 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and an interception. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt after leading the conference in tackles.

Florida State kicks off its 2026 season against New Mexico State on August 29.

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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