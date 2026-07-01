Florida State Earns Unwanted 2026 Schedule Distinction in ACC

The Florida State Seminoles won't have an easy path heading into the 2026 season. And if the Seminoles are looking to bounce back this fall, they may have to navigate one of the hardest schedules in the ACC.

Earlier this offseason, we looked at why Florida State's 2026 schedule could create plenty of opportunities to climb the national rankings.

Now, On3 has taken that conversation a step further by naming Florida State's 2026 campaign the toughest in the ACC.

On3 Sports Slates FSU's Schedule No. 1 Toughest in the Conference

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

FSU opens the season against New Mexico State before facing projected ACC contender SMU, followed by conference matchups against Clemson, Miami, Louisville, and 2025 ACC runner-up Virginia.

Outside of the ACC, the Seminoles travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide and host the Florida Gators, adding another layer of difficulty to the 2026 slate.

A Schedule That Won't Allow Much Margin for Error

Sep 5, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola aboard Renegade celebrates a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ranking doesn't change Florida State's goals entering this season, but it does provide context.

The Seminoles won't have many opportunities to ease into the season, and every marquee matchup will serve as an early litmus test for the progress the program has made since last November.

It could also reinforce the questions that have surrounded it over the past two years.

After consecutive losing seasons, Florida State enters 2026 with something to prove. A difficult schedule leaves little room for mistakes, but it also provides the Seminoles with several chances to change the narrative if they can capitalize on those moments.

The timing of Florida State's schedule could prove just as important as the opponents themselves, and it is easier to understand when you look at the schedule itself.

Florida State gets one tune-up game before immediately jumping into conference play, followed by a road trip to Alabama in Week 3. A brief stop at home against Central Arkansas provides little relief before the Seminoles enter the heart of their ACC schedule.

With expectations still tempered surrounding the program, FSU will have little time to showcase that it has taken a step forward.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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