Florida State Falls To 0-3 With 20-12 Upset Loss to Memphis
The Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-2 ACC) hosted the Memphis Tigers (3-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday after dropping their first two matchups of the year. It was a tough day for the 'Noles in Tallahassee, ending in an upset despite being favored by 6.5 points. The final box score was 20-12, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei battled adversity throughout the day, although drops from the receivers and turnovers didn't do him any favors. He finished the matchup 16 of 30 with 201 passing yards and an interception.
FSU got the first possession after Memphis deferred to receive the kickoff. Running back Roydell Williams fumbled in Florida State's red zone, giving the Tigers short field position. Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was able to complete a pass to Koby Drake before the Seminole defense forced a field goal off of tackles for loss by Joshua Farmer and Marvin Jones, Jr. FSU would trail for the remainder of the game.
READ MORE: Veteran FSU Linebacker Departs For Locker Room With Injury
Penalties stalled Florida State's second drive and forced a three-and-out for the offense, and the 'Nole defense stood tall as the teams traded possessions. Running back Lawrance Toafili took the Seminoles to mid-field on a 24 yard rush but couldn't convert.
FSU defensive end Patrick Payton recorded a sack but injuries to the linebacker room plagued the defense on the day. Both Justin Cryer and Cam Riley were taken out of the game early on. Cryer eventually returned to action while Riley went back to the locker room.
Uiagalelei continued to struggle in the offense throwing his second interception of the season to defensive back Tahj Ra-El. Memphis was able to move into the red zone on a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Roc Taylor, and Greg Desrosiers, Jr. gave the Tigers six to make the score 10-0 after the extra point.
Florida State's woes continued as Memphis was able to march down the field with ease but the FSU defense held. FSU was able to get on the scoreboard with a 54-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
Wide receiver Lawayne McCoy muffed his punt return giving Memphis the ball in the red zone. After a fourth-down conversion, Memphis was able to take a two-possession lead with a 19-yard field goal from Caden Costa making the score 13-3 to close out the first half.
With the first possession of the third quarter, Memphis continued to push the ball downfield. Passes to Ja'Koby Banks and Anthony Landphere moved the Tigers in scoring position and despite a tackle for loss by Farmer, Memphis was able to add another score as the game started to escape the Seminoles' grasp.
The biggest play for FSU came off of a 67-yard pass from Uiagalelei to Malik Benson and the 'Noles were able to walk away with points on a four-yard rushing score by Roydell Williams. After a failed two-point conversion, Florida State still trailed 20-9.
Coming back into the game, Cryer gave the defense a boost with an interception thrown by Henigan. Benson made back-to-back catches of over 10 yards. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams kept the chains moving, putting the 'Noles in position to score. Fitzgerald closed the gap with a 35 yard field goal making the score 20-12.
With a glimmer of hope late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers held on to seal the victory with two sacks on Uiaglelei to force a punt with just two minutes remaining in the game. Memphis ended up running off enough clock to prevent the Seminoles from having enough time to rally.
Florida State is set to host ACC opponent Cal on Saturday, September 21.
