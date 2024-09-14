Veteran FSU Linebacker Departs For Locker Room With Injury
Florida State is still in the early stages of a non-conference matchup against Memphis. The game hasn't started off on a positive note with the Seminoles trailing 10-0 in the first half following two turnovers on offense.
Defensively, the team has looked as engaged as they have all season which is the main reason FSU is keeping this close as of now. Unfortunately, the Seminoles may need players across the roster to rise to the occasion if they're going to have any chance of making a comeback against the Tigers.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is already shorthanded with redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy ruled out prior to kickoff. The Seminoles are going to have to go even deeper into their rotation following an injury to senior linebacker Cam Riley in the opening quarter.
Riley was involved in a tackle for loss in the final moments of the first quarter. He stayed down on the field after the play before eventually being helped to the sideline with two members of the staff. Riley was taken straight back to Florida State's locker room instead of going into the injury tent.
It's unclear if he'll be able to return to the game at this time but Riley looked off balance while being helped to the back. Riley has been an important piece in Florida State's linebacker rotation early in the season. He was credited with two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss prior to going down.
With Riley out (at least for now), the Seminoles will turn to redshirt senior DJ Lundy, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer. Cryer was injured briefly and went into the tent but has since returned to the field. Redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward is also listed on the two-deep.
NoleGameday will continue to provide updates when necessary.
