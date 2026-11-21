Throughout the week, I write betting previews for a plethora of college football games. I also give out a few upset picks and my spread pick for every game involving a top-25 team. Unfortunately, odds move throughout the week, and as of Saturday morning, it can be tough to tell which bets are my favorites.

That's what Mac's Saturday Slate is for. In this article, I'm going to give you my top five bets that I still think have some value as of this morning. Let's dive into them.

5 Best College Football Bets Today

Nebraska +150 vs. Ohio State via Hard Rock

Tennessee +100 vs. LSU TheScore Bet

UCLA vs. Michigan UNDER 37.5 (-110) via Caesars

Gunner Stockton OVER 223.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel

TCU +7.5 (-115) vs. Utah via DraftKings

Best Bet No. 1: Nebraska +150 vs. Ohio State

Nebraska is the No. 1 team this season that I view as a wasted opportunity for something special. They have a 3-4 record in the Big Ten, but their underlying metrics are extremely impressive. They come into Week 12 ranking 21st in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in the country in net success rate.

I've put my faith in this team a lot to no avail, but I'm going to continue to do so this weekend when they host a depleted Ohio State that's 1-2 in its last three games. Luke Fahey isn't the answer at quarterback, and even in last week's win against Northwestern, he threw for just 201 yards and turned the ball over for the second straight start.

Give me the Cornhuskers.

Best Bet No. 2: Tennessee +100 vs. LSU

I'm going to take Tennessee in a coin-flip spot on its home field. The Volunteers will run into trouble against an elite run-stopping defense, as they've shown they struggle to move the ball through the air. Luckily for them, the LSU defense is 57th in opponent EPA per rush and 41st in opponent rush success rate.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense is elite, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. They should have no problem stopping an LSU offense that hasn't been able to score more than 21 points in each of its last two games.

I'll bet on Tennessee to win at home.

Best Bet No. 3: UCLA vs. Michigan UNDER 37.5 (-110)

The total in this game is low, but that's not going to scare me away from betting the UNDER. These two defenses are first and seventh in opponent EPA per play, as well as second and fourth in defensive success rate.

On top of that, neither offense has been particularly impressive, ranking 57th and 82nd in offensive success rate.

This game has all the signs of a low-scoring affair. I'll bet the UNDER.

Best Bet No. 4: Gunner Stockton OVER 223.5 Pass Yards (-114)

Gunner Stockton is poised for a big game as he and the Bulldogs take on a South Carolina team that has been bad at defending the pass this season. The Gamecocks rank 103rd in opponent EPA per pass and 123rd in opponent pass success rate. Georgia shouldn't be afraid to take to the air early and often in this game.

Stockton has thrown for 225+ yards in five games already this season, including tossing for 252 yards against Missouri last week.

Best Bet No. 5: TCU +7.5 (-115) vs. Utah

Utah is rightfully favored in this game and should do enough to get the win, but the TCU defense is leading me to take the points with the home team. The Horned Frogs are ninth in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 13th in defense success rate. They stop both the pass and run equally well, which is going to make it hard for the Utes to score enough points to cover this spread.

The Horned Frogs' problem has been their offense, but the Utah defense isn't exactly elite, ranking outside the top 30 in most metrics. If TCU can move the ball through the air, their defense can do the rest to keep this game close.

Give me to points with TCU.

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