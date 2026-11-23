Florida State’s pursuit of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has taken another step as the Seminoles work to identify their next head football coach after moving on from Mike Norvell in early November.

According to a report by On3's Pete Nakos and Chris Low on Monday, representatives from Florida State met with Schumann on Sunday.

The meeting follows Sunday’s report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Florida State’s search was focused on Schumann, with mutual interest on both sides and discussions expected to intensify.

The reported interview adds a concrete development to those conversations as athletic director Jeff Purinton evaluates a potential replacement for Norvell.

FSU's Coaching Search Is Four Weeks In

Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton walks and talks with FSU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins as they make their way to a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The football coaching search will be a priority, of course,” Purinton said during his introductory press conference.

Florida State is entering its fourth week searching for Norvell’s replacement following his dismissal. Purinton, announced as the Seminoles’ athletic director shortly after and inherited the responsibility of leading that search as his first major task upon returning to his alma mater.

"NEW: Florida State reps and Georgia DC Glenn Schumann met Sunday to discuss the job and for an in-person interview, and report.



The Seminoles want to wrap up the search as soon as possible."

NEW: Florida State reps and Georgia DC Glenn Schumann met Sunday to discuss the job and for an in-person interview, @PeteNakos and @Clowfb report.



The Seminoles want to wrap up the search as soon as possible.



Details: https://t.co/6BS4plywWa pic.twitter.com/9PgI4LhePW — On3 (@On3) November 23, 2026

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Rumors Have Entered The Coaching Circles

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer before the start of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rumors surrounding Schumann and the Seminoles have also entered the coaching ranks.

“I hope the FSU thing works out if that’s what you want,” Shane Beamer told Schumann in footage shared by FOX News. Whether or not Beamer was just trying to stir up controversy after a loss remains to be seen.

Beamer had just watched Georgia hold his offense to 218 total yards. Through 11 games, the Bulldogs have allowed 13.9 points and 267.5 yards per game, including just 90.3 rushing yards per contest.

Player development has been a recent complaint from fans and also another reason for Florida State’s interest. His work with Georgia’s linebackers has helped produce three Butkus Award winners: Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Jalon Walker. Smith and fellow Georgia linebacker Quay Walker became first-round NFL Draft selections, while Dean, Channing Tindall, Monty Rice, and Tae Crowder were also drafted after working with Schumann.

The university's zeal to land the next man in charge may lead to the announcement of its next head coach in the near future.

Florida State faces the Florida Gators on Friday, November 27, and a top hire could ignite an already passionate fan base for the classic rivalry.

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