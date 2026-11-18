The Florida State Seminoles have two games remaining in the 2026 season. The Seminoles need at least one victory to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Luckily, both of those games will be at home, with Florida State gearing up to face North Carolina State and Florida to cap off the regular season.

READ MORE: Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State

Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 11 notes to know about the matchup against the Wolfpack.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against NC State

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State wraps up its ACC schedule Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against NC State. The Seminoles won at Boston College and Pitt in a six-day span and are 2-0 under interim head coach Rick Stockstill.

Saturday is FSU's annual Homecoming and Seminole Heritage game. FSU is 63-12-1 all-time on Homecoming, with 12 consecutive victories. The Noles are 3-0 in Heritage games, beating No. 16 Duke in 2023, Charleston Southern in 2024 and Wake Forest in 2025.

The Noles will wear turquoise jersey and pants against the Wolfpack for the first time in program history. Throughout Native American communities, turquoise represents harmony, friendship and fellowship. The team found out it would wear the jerseys Sunday when defensive back Zae Thomas, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, displayed the uniforms in the team meeting. For more information on FSU's unique relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Heritage, visit noles.co/Heritage.

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Stockstill became the third FSU head coach to win his first two games, joining Larry Jones in 1971 and Odell Haggins in 2017. The win was No. 115 for Stockstill, who was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State for 18 years. His wins total at the FBS level ranks 13th among active head coaches.

FSU has won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2023. Both wins were one-score victories, snapping a 7-game losing streak in one-score games and the first back-to-back one-score wins since 2023. FSU's victory at Pitt was its first trailing at halftime since 2023, when the Noles were 4-1 when trailing after 30 minutes.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels ranks 5th nationally with 14.61 yards per completion and is 12th with 27 touchdowns accounted for. He is one of two quarterbacks with 13 passing and 13 rushing touchdowns and one of three P4 quarterbacks with a 70-yard run and pass this season.

Daniels' 13 rushing touchdowns are FSU's single-season record for a QB and tied for 10th overall in program history. He accounted for five touchdowns at No. 3 Miami, including a career-high four passing scores. Daniels previously set the FSU single-game record with a career-high five rushing touchdowns vs. Virginia.

Under interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims, Florida State's defense has allowed just 10 points in the second half over the past two weeks. Boston College and Pitt combined to convert just 1 of 5 fourth down attempts and FSU's defense combined for three interceptions after having just four over the first eight games.

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in seven of 10 games this year: Ousmane Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving), Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving), Duce Robinson at Miami (2 receiving) and Amari Thomas at Boston College (2 rushing).

The Seminoles did not allow a sack at Boston College, the first time in 2026 and fourth time under offensive line coach Herb Hand that FSU did not give up a sack. The Eagles had just one tackle for loss in the game.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 26-for-26 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 11-for-11 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career, and his 26 consecutive made field goals at the NCAA level is the longest active streak.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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