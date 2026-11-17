Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles have had a rough 2026, dealing with injuries, coaching changes, and an overall outlook on the direction of the program.
On Monday, it was reported that freshman running back Amari Thomas would be out for the remainder of the season, leaving the Seminoles with Zay Parks and a questionable Quintrevion Wisner in the backfield.
Florida State can become bowl-eligible with a win over NC State on Saturday. But the Seminoles may have to wait until game day to find out whether running back Wisner can play.
Interim head coach Rick Stockstill said Monday that Wisner still has to go through testing after missing Friday’s 16-10 win at Pitt.
Wisner’s Status Could Come Down to Game Day
“He hasn’t been ruled out,” Stockstill said of Wisner.
The senior still has to go through testing, and Stockstill said a decision could come late in the week or even Saturday. Either way, Florida State will spend the week preparing for the possibility that Parks will have to take on a bigger role after seeing more snaps at Pitt.
Singleton will miss the NC State game. Stockstill said Singleton got off crutches about a week ago and is making progress. His availability for the regular-season finale against Florida is still up in the air, and Stockstill said a bowl game could give him a chance to return.
The Seminoles have already started giving a couple of players reps at running back. Some of the options are players who played the position in high school, but learning offensive pass protection is part of getting them ready to help on Saturday.
Ja’Bril Rawls, Kevin Wynn, and Blake Nichelson
FSU could also be without cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls against the Wolfpack. Stockstill said Rawls is day-to-day after getting hurt against Pitt and that the Seminoles may have to wait until close to Saturday to know whether he can play.
Friday’s win was one of Rawls’ most physical games of the season. He also said defensive tackle Kevin Wynn is “progressing well” in his recovery and is probably still a couple of weeks away from returning.
Linebacker Blake Nichelson took a step forward Friday, playing on special teams against Pitt in his first game back from injury. Stockstill said Nichelson remains limited as he works his way back into the mix.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.
Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III