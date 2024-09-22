Florida State Clenches First Win of the Season In 14-9 Decision Over Cal Football
The Florida State Seminoles finished their three-game homestand against ACC newcomer Cal after a woeful 0-3 start to FSU's season. The Golden Bears entered the matchup undefeated after winning against San Diego State 31-10 last weekend. FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 16 for 27 with 177 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Running back Lawrance Toafili was a highlight of the game with 80 yards and a score alongside wide receiver Ja'khi Douglas who had a touchdown of his own.
It wasn't pretty for the Seminoles as they moved to 1-3 (1-3 ACC) but a win is a win, and the 'Noles were able to snap their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Cal Golden Bears. The defense held on with back-to-back sacks to seal the game.
The 'Noles offense started the matchup with running back Lawrance Toafili starting them off with a four-yard rush. Uiagalelei fumbled on the first drive, but tight end Kyle Morlock was able to recover it. On fourth and one at their own 35-yard line, but a false start forced the punting team onto the field.
Cal running back Jaydn Ott picked up a first down after a brutal hit by linebacker DJ Lundy, and defensive end Josh Farmer recorded the first sack of the game, driving Cal back as both teams traded punts.
Wide receiver Jak'hi Douglas got the Seminoles across midfield off a 15-yard jet sweep, and wide receiver Jaylen Brown moved them into Cal's red zone. Uiagalelei found Morlock for 12 to make it first and goal, and Toafili gave Florida State its first points of the game off a two-yard rushing touchdown,
Uiagalelei threw his third interception of the season in as many games, ending the drive that nullified the efforts by Toafili. The turnover gave Cal a chance, and Mendoza capitalized with a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Cal's first points of the game came from the toes of Ryan Coe making the score 7-3.
Defensive back Edwin Joseph secured an interception for the 'Noles, giving them another chance to score as with a little over a minute on the half. Florida State needed a spark on offense, and Douglas gave it to them with a 16-yard reception. The drive quickly stalled and the 'Noles turned it over on downs.
FSU entered the half with a 7-6 lead. It was the first time they've led a team all season.
The Bears' offense got the ball to start the third quarter and opened with a big reception by Mason Starling for 19 yards. Penalties plagued Cal the entire night, but Mendoza's arm continued to bail them out. Back-to-back passes to Trond Grizzell, and Ott put them in scoring range. A big tackle for loss by defensive end Patrick Payton pushed Cal back into field goal range; Coe missed the 36-yard attempt.
Cal was able to take the lead after driving the field on a worn out FSU defense. Passes to Ott and Mason Starling put them in range and Coe was good from 51-yards.
Uiagalelei was able to find Douglas again for a big play but took a sack on the next snap. The 'Noles drove 79 yards on big runs by running back Kam Davis up the middle and the Seminoles regained the lead from a huge 36-yard pass to Douglas.
With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mendoza rattled off a 26-yard scramble to give the Bears an ounce of light. Defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr. came up with a sack forcing a fourth and 13. Mendoza was able to convert on a thirteen-yard completion to Jack Endries. Jones, Jr. tallied a strip sack for a loss of six. Another sack by Joseph and Darrell ended the game.
Florida State is set to go on the road to face SMU in Dallas, TX next Saturday and the game is set for 8:00 p.m.
