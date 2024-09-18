Nole Gameday

How To Watch Florida State vs. Cal: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Everything you need to know about the Seminoles and the Bears leading up to Saturday evening.

Tommy Mire

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) looks on during a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) looks on during a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are off to a slow start to the 2024 season after dropping their first three games despite being over a touchdown favorite to win every contest this year. The 'Noles will host the Cal Bears this Saturday, and the matchup has shaped up to be a "prove it" moment for FSU if they want to regain the faith of the fans while also saving face to earn bowl eligibility.

Cal enters the matchup with an undefeated 3-0 record after defeating San Diego State 31-10 last weekend. Still, the Seminoles will be their first conference game after joining the ACC this past offseason and have a chance to make a statement about whether or not they can rid themselves of their offensive and defensive woes.

READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Game Against Cal

Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza heads into the contest with 589 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception through the air. The Bears also pose a potential risk on the ground, an area where the 'Nole defense has had issues buttoning down despite holding Memphis to 65 yards rushing in their 20-12 loss last week. Florida State recorded a season high of nine tackles for loss against Memphis, which was the most allowed by the Tigers since 2022.

There haven't been many bright spots for #Tribe24 other than a few splash plays paired with Lou Groza hopeful kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and Ray Guy candidate punter Alex Mastromanno, who are having record seasons. If the Seminoles want to avoid another 0-4 season, they must be firing on all cylinders when the ball flies through the air.

The game will wrap up a three-game homestand for Florida State before they travel to Dallas, TX to take on SMU.

Here's how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Cal Bears

Current Records: Florida State (0-3, 0-2 ACC) vs. Cal (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 21, at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Sam Acho, Reporter: Taylor Davis

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 98 or 194/SXM App

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Spread: FSU -2.5, (-108), Cal +2.5, (-112)

Over/Under: Over 44.5 (-108), Under 44.5 (-112)

Moneyline: FSU (-130), Cal (+110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers

• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25

• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start

• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers

Published
Tommy Mire

TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football