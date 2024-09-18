How To Watch Florida State vs. Cal: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are off to a slow start to the 2024 season after dropping their first three games despite being over a touchdown favorite to win every contest this year. The 'Noles will host the Cal Bears this Saturday, and the matchup has shaped up to be a "prove it" moment for FSU if they want to regain the faith of the fans while also saving face to earn bowl eligibility.
Cal enters the matchup with an undefeated 3-0 record after defeating San Diego State 31-10 last weekend. Still, the Seminoles will be their first conference game after joining the ACC this past offseason and have a chance to make a statement about whether or not they can rid themselves of their offensive and defensive woes.
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza heads into the contest with 589 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception through the air. The Bears also pose a potential risk on the ground, an area where the 'Nole defense has had issues buttoning down despite holding Memphis to 65 yards rushing in their 20-12 loss last week. Florida State recorded a season high of nine tackles for loss against Memphis, which was the most allowed by the Tigers since 2022.
There haven't been many bright spots for #Tribe24 other than a few splash plays paired with Lou Groza hopeful kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and Ray Guy candidate punter Alex Mastromanno, who are having record seasons. If the Seminoles want to avoid another 0-4 season, they must be firing on all cylinders when the ball flies through the air.
The game will wrap up a three-game homestand for Florida State before they travel to Dallas, TX to take on SMU.
Here's how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Cal Bears
Current Records: Florida State (0-3, 0-2 ACC) vs. Cal (3-0, 0-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 21, at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Sam Acho, Reporter: Taylor Davis
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 98 or 194/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Spread: FSU -2.5, (-108), Cal +2.5, (-112)
Over/Under: Over 44.5 (-108), Under 44.5 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (-130), Cal (+110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
