FSU Football Labeled Most Disappointing Program This Season

Through three weeks of college football, Florida State is easily the most underwhelming program in the entire sport. After an impressive 13-1 season, which came with a brutal College Football Playoff snub, the Seminoles reloaded with a roster they were big fans of.
That roster, so far, has been the most disappointing in the nation. Ranked No. 10 entering the season, the Seminoles are currently unranked and sit 0-3 through three contests. They opened their season with losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College and, most recently, Memphis.
CBS Sports' John Talty took a look at the five most disappointing teams through three weeks which, of course, was led by Florida State.
"No program has underachieved more this season than Florida State, the easy choice for college football's biggest disappointment," Talty wrote. "A year removed from a 13-1 record, the Seminoles look broken with no obvious answer on how to fix themselves. It's easy to wonder if the College Playoff snub had a greater than expected impact on this team's psyche. The downgrade at the quarterback position has had an obvious impact, but it goes so far beyond that when you watch a listless FSU team just going through the motions."
Simply put, it might be time for a youth movement. Let the underclassmen get valuable reps as they develop and grow their games. It's unfortunate for a program that finally returned to elite status to see such a falloff, but Florida State needs to lean into it. If the Seminoles are already getting disappointing results, why not play young players and develop them?
Florida State is entering a territory no one could have expected after its incredible 2023 campaign. Whether or not the program is eligible for a bowl game is in question. Playing ACC newcomers Cal and SMU in their next two games, an 0-5 start isn't out of the realm of possibility. Factor in contests against Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami, a bowl game might have to wait a season for the guys in garnet and gold.
On the bright side, Florida seems to be just as far down the pit as Florida State, so maybe the rivalry game could be a fun one!
