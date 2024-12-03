Florida State Reportedly Contacts Dynamic Quarterback Transfer
Florida State enters the offseason with two scholarship quarterbacks on its roster; redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek. The Seminoles are set to sign four-star signal-caller Kevin Sperry on Wednesday but could still use an experienced veteran to round out the room. While Glenn and Kromenhoek had flashes of promise this year, does head coach Mike Norvell want to rely on youth in what will be his most important season in Tallahassee?
Potential options are already beginning to present themselves in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the Seminoles are at least doing their due diligence on one quarterback. According to Rivals, Florida State is one of the programs to contact Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos since he announced his intentions to enter the portal in November.
This would certainly be an intriguing option considering Castellanos's ties to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. He signed with UCF as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class in large part because the Knights recruited him to play quarterback. In his lone year with the program, Thomas appeared in five games, completing 9/16 passes for 75 yards and rushing 14 times for 120 yards and a score.
Throughout his coaching career, Malzahn has typically relied on dual-threat quarterbacks. That continued during his recent tenure at UCF. The Knights had a signal-caller rush for at least 400 yards in three straight seasons. His previous relationship and experience with Castellanos will probably play a role in how much interest Florida State ultimately shows. Head coach Mike Norvell recruited Castellanos to Tallahassee as an athlete.
At the bare minimum, the Seminoles are making it public knowledge that they're willing to bring in a veteran quarterback. This probably won't be the last signal-caller that Florida State will be linked to with the portal officially opening on Monday, December 9.
Castellanos had ups and downs adjusting to Bill O'Brien's offense in 2024. He had a career year through the air, completing 99/161 passes (61.5%) for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. With that being said, Castellanos was limited on the ground, compiling just 194 yards and one touchdown on 2.1 yards per carry.
In 2023, Castellanos became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season. During his three years at the college level, Castellanos has completed 297/507 passes (58.6%) for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He's added 322 rushes for 1,427 yards and 15 more scores.
