FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Throws Florida Gators Flag Off Midfield, Rips Billy Napier
Florida State's 2024 campaign ended in ugly fashion with a 31-11 loss to the Florida Gators in Tallahassee. Tempers flared between the two teams postgame after the Gators tried to plant a flag at midfield following their first win in the series in three years.
The Seminoles didn't appreciate the gesture and a scuffle quickly began on Bobby Bowden Field. In the middle of the fray, FSU head coach Mike Norvell was spotted exchanging words with Billy Napier before pulling the Florida flag off midfield and throwing it. Clearly, he wasn't pleased with how everything unfolded.
The moment led to a fiery postgame press conference as Norvell was visibly disturbed by what took place. He had a simple response when asked about going after the flag.
"That's not going to happen here," Norvell said. "I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure we don't experience that again."
Norvell also shared specifics on his conversation with Napier. He gave him a piece of his mind.
"Told him what I thought. They won the game and they have the right to celebrate just like we have in the previous years," Norvell said. "This is the way that you operate? That's fine. You want to come do that? That's absolutely your decision that you can have within a team. But I just told him what I thought."
Norvell's response gives Florida State fans something to rally behind as a long and important offseason begins for the Seminoles.
