Florida State Offers Former Seminole Running Back After Career Year At Florida Atlantic
The NCAA Transfer Portal has added a ton of craziness to college football over the past few years. That includes moves that one might not have thought were possible in previous ages of the sport.
Don't believe me? Just check out Florida State's most recent offer on the recruiting trail.
On Sunday evening, FAU running back transfer CJ Campbell Jr. announced that he has been offered a scholarship by the Seminoles. If the name is familiar, it's because Campbell began his college career at Florida State in 2021 as a walk-on.
Campbell transferred to Florida Atlantic following the 2023 season. He had a career year for the Owls as a redshirt junior, rushing 165 times for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 466 yards and three more scores. Campbell rushed for 100+ yards three times in 12 appearances, including a 150-yard performance against Charlotte on November 23.
During his time at Florida State, Campbell worked his way into a contributor in the running back room and a standout on special teams. He was named the program's scout team player of the year in 2021. Campbell scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown in 2023, FSU's third-longest rush of the season. In total, he recorded 25 carries for 181 yards with three touchdowns on the ground while catching one pass for three yards in garnet and gold.
Could a reunion be in the works? Florida State is losing Lawrance Toafili to graduation and is in need of a boost to the backfield. Campbell is one of the top available running backs in the portal and he was a glue-guy in Tallahassee. With head coach Mike Norvell needing to re-establish the culture, Campbell is a good building block to start with.
The Louisiana native is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining. He also holds offers from USF, ECU, and Toledo.
