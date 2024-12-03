Florida State Only Places Two Seminoles On All-ACC Teams Following 2024 Season
Five Florida State players earned All-ACC recognition Tuesday, led by senior Alex Mastromanno as the first-team punter and second-team specialist.
Joining Mastromanno was senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald on the second team, while defenders Joshua Farmer, Darrell Jackson Jr. and Azareye’h Thomas earned honorable mention.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award – presented to the nation’s best punter – for the second consecutive season. Mastromanno is the Seminoles’ first All-ACC first-team punter since Shawn Powell in 2011. Last year, Mastromanno was a second-team All-ACC selection and second-team All-American.
Mastromanno set the ACC record with his 49.3 yards-per-punt average this season, topping the previous mark of 48.0 set in 2020. Nationally, Mastromanno leads the country in average and with 30 50-yard punts.
Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top placekicker. Fitzgerald was 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards to tie the school record. His 13 field goals without a miss are the most in the country this season.
In the season opener, Fitzgerald set a record in an ACC game with a 59-yard field goal against Georgia Tech. The mark stands as the third-longest in league history and second-longest in FSU history. He added a 52-yarder against the Yellow Jackets, connected from 56 yards against North Carolina, 54 yards against Memphis and 53 yards at Duke.
Fitzgerald is FSU’s first All-ACC kicker since Roberto Aguayo was a three-time honoree from 2013-15.
Farmer, from Port St. Joe, registered 32 tackles over 12 games, including 8.0 for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks. His six quarterback hurries were also most on the team.
Jackson, from Havana, Florida, also had 32 tackles, with 4.0 for loss and a career-high 3.5 sacks. He added a pass breakup, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.
Thomas, from Niceville, finished second on the team with 52 tackles and four pass breakups. He added 1.5 tackles for loss and his interception came in Saturday’s season finale against Florida.
*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
