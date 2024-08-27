Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Five Game-Changing Plays In Season-Opening Defeat
Anticipation surrounded the Florida State Seminoles on all sides. After completing a historic undefeated season, the reigning ACC conference champions carried a great deal of hype through the offseason, through the conference realignment pursuits, the various lawsuits, portal acquisitions, and national signing day, and right up to the dawn of a new season. Despite losing a great deal of talent to the NFL Draft, the Seminoles were confident that the talent developed over the course of a few years and the talent acquired from elsewhere was enough to prevent a drop-off in performance.
National media pundits were not as optimistic, however. The ‘Noles were the subjects of constant ridicule and criticism, whether it be over their legal pursuits or the College Football Playoff snub, and national media outlets were quick to levy their unfavorable opinions about the Florida State program. The mix of national scrutiny, the boisterousness of the in-house optimism, and the sheer amount of offseason attention drew the eyes of the College Football environment at large, and the Seminoles were under the microscope as they traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the marquee matchup of Week 0.
READ MORE: FSU Football Lost Opener As A Top-10 Team, But History Might Be In Its Favor
Aviva Stadium was clad in Garnet & Gold, and the stadium was alive with the sounds of the Marching Chiefs just before kick-off on Saturday. The Florida State faithful traveled in droves to witness the third straight season-opener victory under Mike Norvell, and during the early moments of the game, that appeared to be the case for the ‘Noles. Momentum quickly exchanged hands, however, and it became abundantly clear to both the fans in attendance and the viewers watching from across the pond that this was not the same explosive Florida State team. Instead, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets appeared to be the best team on the day.
Tech would make quick work of the Florida State defense, and the Seminoles would have to scratch and claw their way across the field just to keep things close. Unable to take advantage of the few opportunities to take control, Norvell’s squad was playing from behind time and again. The Seminoles fought their way back, but the Yellow Jackets were one step ahead of them all the way through to the end. Despite the 3-point margin in the final box score, it was an all-around ugly showing from the Seminoles and the kind of lackluster performance that the program hasn’t put forth in a couple of years. For the first time in 2 seasons, Mike Norvell’s Seminoles are starting 0-1 on the year, and the ‘Noles have a great many issues to address as they move forward in what’s sure to be a daunting 2024 schedule.
Let’s take a look at a handful of plays that changed the course of the game and ultimately tipped the scales in Georgia Tech’s favor. Then, we’ll shift our focus to Florida State’s response in the wake of a disappointing loss and a week of much needed preparation before Monday night’s primetime matchup against another tricky ACC opponent, Boston College.
1. RB Lawrance Toafili Scores First TD of the Season
Following the departure of Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell, and a great many others, the Seminoles were eager to roll out their new-look offense. Despite these losses, Norvell was confident that a mix of transfer portal acquisitions and existing roster members were talented enough to overcome the loss of production and maintain their offensive output heading into 2024. Hearing this, many were excited to see QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Lawrance Toafii, RB Jaylin Lucas, WR Malik Benson and a handful of others take over prominent roles for the ‘Noles. Viewers didn’t have to wait long to see this highly anticipated offense in action on Saturday as the offense took the field to begin the 2024 College Football season.
The running back committee was on full display as the ‘Noles began their first drive of the new season. Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas and Caziah Holmes each had a few touches both in the air and on the ground, which pushed the Seminoles 47 yards and down to the GT 28-yard line with a fresh set of downs. On 1st & 10 from just outside the red zone, QB DJ Uiagalelei took the snap and immediately handed it off to RB Lawrance Toafili. Toafili briefly navigated his way through traffic in the backfield before bumping out to the right and racing down the sideline with nothing but green grass and an open end zone in front of him. The veteran back’s 28-yard rushing touchdown served as the very first score of the 2024 college football season, and with a successful 2-pt attempt on a nifty trick play, the ‘Noles possessed an early 8-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets.
2. K Ryan Fitzgerald Drills 59-yard FG to Keep Score Level at Halftime
Despite forfeiting an early score, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were up to the task. QB Haynes King led his offense on a quick 6-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard rushing TD from backup quarterback Zach Pyron. The ‘Noles and the Yellow Jackets traded empty drives following the successive scores before QB DJ Uiagalelei and the Seminole offense got rolling once again. Uiagalelei connected on all three of his passes for a total of 20 yards. Rushing carries from Williams, Toafili and Holmes assisted in the Seminole’s march down the field, but the drive stalled out at the GT 34-yard line and the ‘Noles settled for a 52-yard FG from K Ryan Fitzgerald. Once again, the Yellow Jackets answered the call and strung together a nearly 8-minute, 14-play drive to take their first lead of the game on a Jamal Haynes TD run.
Trailing for the first time, the Seminoles were facing a 3-point deficit with just over 3 minutes remaining in the half, and the offense was struggling to find some consistency. The offense was able to push the ball and convert a critical third down with a series of short-yardage plays, but inefficient clock management left the ‘Noles with just 30 seconds left on the clock at their own 45-yard line. Georgia Tech would give the Florida State offense a boost with a pass interference penalty against Lawrance Toafili. However, OL Darius Washington committed a costly holding penalty on the ensuing play, and the drive came to a halt as Uiagalalei failed to connect with WR Ja’Khi Douglas on 2nd & 10 and Toafili was brought down for a 1-yard loss on 3rd & 10. Facing 4th &11 from the GT 41-yard line, Norvell elected to send out the special teams unit, and K Ryan Fitzgerald lined up for a lengthy 59-yard FG attempt with just 1 second remaining. GT’s Brent Key called a timeout in an attempt to ice the kicker, but it was to no avail. Fitzgerald lined up the kick, drove his leg through the ball, and drilled the career-high FG with relative ease to lock up the game up at 14 at halftime.
3. QB Haynes King Fumbles, but the Seminoles are Unable to Recover
The second half was more of the same back-and-forth contest between these ACC opponents. Georgia Tech was rushing the ball with relative ease, and the Florida State offense was struggling to find consistency. However, most of the third quarter was spent exchanging empty possessions. The Yellow Jackets opened the third quarter with a missed FG, to which the ‘Noles responded with a punt. On the ensuing drive, the Seminoles forced Tech into a quick three-and-out but were unable to capitalize any further, settling for yet another punt. With 6 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Georgia Tech took over from their own 11-yard line and proceeded to chain together yet another time-consuming yet successful drive.
QB Haynes King willed his team down the field both through the air and on the ground, going 4 for 4 for 46 yards and taking the Yellow Jackets right into Seminole territory. On 2nd & 3 from the FSU 34, King called for the snap but fumbled the exchange with his running back, causing the ball to pop free and roll around on the turf. King and FSU DE Sione Lolohea were the first two to jump on the ball, but it bounced away and continued to roll. FSU LBs Cam Riley and DJ Lundy appeared to briefly place their hands on the ball, but the Seminoles were unsuccessful in forcing a turnover. OL Keylan Rutledge was able to secure the ball for the Yellow Jackets, keeping Georgia Tech’s drive alive. Despite facing 3rd & 12, King and the Yellow Jackets were able to convert the first down. Three plays later, Georgia Tech punched the ball in for a score and took the lead in the 4th quarter at 21-14.
4. QB DJ Uiagalelei Converts Two 4th-Down Passes en Route to Game-Tying TD for the Seminoles
QB DJ Uiagalelei and the Florida State offense returned to the field, facing a 21-14 deficit with nearly 15 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. Uiagalelei opened the drive with a 14-yard strike to WR Ja’Khi Douglas followed by a 1-yard rush from Toafili and a 1-yard loss from Williams. On 3rd & 10 from the FSU 30-yard line, Uiagalelei rolled out right and delivered a strike to WR Malik Benson beyond the first down marker, keeping the drive alive momentarily. Two plays later Uiagalelei connected with WR Kentron Portier for a 15-yard gain, and the ‘Noles were storming into Georgia Tech territory. However, as was the story for most of the game, the Tech defense was a stalwart in the run game, and Florida State’s rushing attempts from Uiagalelei and RB Kam Davis brought about a critical 3rd & 7. Uiagalelei delivered an off-target ball directed at TE Kyle Morlock on third down, backing the ‘Noles into a critical fourth-down situation. On 4th & 7 from the GT 42, the Florida State quarterback dropped back, sidestepped, and picked out a wide-open Douglas camped between defenders roughly 20 yards downfield. Once again, the Seminoles' drive stayed alive, but time was waning.
With less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, Florida State was deep in Georgia Tech territory and threatening to score. However, the Seminole's inconsistencies on offense were once again rearing their ugly head. Following the 20-yard completion on fourth down, the ‘Noles failed to gain any significant yardage whatsoever, and the offense was faced with yet another fourth down. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass on 4th & 8. The 6’4” quarterback stood tall in the face of the blitz and delivered a strike over the middle to a slanting Benson for yet another first down conversion and an opportunity for 1st & Goal. Benson was wrestled down at the 1-yard line, but RB Roydell Williams punched the ball in for a score on the ensuing play. The Seminole offense faced two fourth downs and fought back to level the game at 21 a piece, but it would be left to the defense to find an answer for the Yellow Jackets’ attack if #10 Florida State wanted to escape with a win.
5. Georgia Tech Charges Downfield and Hits a 44-Yard, Game-Winning FG as Time Expires
Florida State answered the call late in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets were going to have a shot at the win with 6 and a half minutes left on the game clock. Tied at 21, Georgia Tech began their march downfield at their own 25 yard line. Florida State’s defense was successful in forcing a quick third down, and the favorable opportunity to force Tech off of the field was compounded by a false start called against the Yellow Jackets. However, the ‘Noles were unable to keep King from lofting a pass to the running back in the flat, and the Yellow Jackets not only converted the first down but charged into FSU territory. Georgia Tech remained committed to the ground game and worked diligently to string together first downs whilst simultaneously draining clock, forcing FSU to burn its remaining timeouts.
As the clock ticked down to less than one minute, the Georgia Tech offense was just on the edge of field goal range when a poor snap slipped through QB Haynes King’s hands and bounced back to the FSU 38, which was well out of field goal range. For the briefest of moments, it appeared as though the competition was headed for overtime. On 3rd & 17, however, the Yellow Jackets called up a quick screen in the flat to Eric Singleton Jr., who caught the ball and made up 12 of those yards to put GT back into field goal range. Georgia Tech allowed time to expire, calling a timeout with 5 seconds left in the game. From 44 yards out, GT K Aidan Birr, who had missed a 51-yard attempt earlier in the contest, lined up from left hash, took his approach, made contact, and snuck the ball just inside the left upright for the game-winner. Georgia Tech’s upset was complete, and the Seminoles fell by a score of 24-21.
What started as a triumphant trip to Dublin ended in heartbreak for the top-10 Seminoles. Florida State had one of their worst performances in recent memory, and despite making a late-game push, they fell short at the hands of the unranked Yellow Jackets in the season-opener. Norvell's group entered the 2024 season with lofty goals and plans to return to national title contention, but an 0-1 record (and an 0-1 record in conference play) has almost certainly altered those plans at the present moment. The 'Noles will need to resolve their exposed weaknesses and regroup quickly because a primetime Labor Day matchup against a crafty Boston College team awaits them on the other side of this week.
READ MORE: FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs