FSU Football Lost Opener As A Top-10 Team, But History Might Be In Its Favor
Florida State Football has now lost six of its last eight season openers after its loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles’ only two wins in their season openers came against LSU in New Orleans and Orlando in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, this year was different (not in a good way) for the Seminoles.
This was FSU’s first season-opening loss as a top-10 team since 2017 (#1 Alabama) and first in-conference season-opening loss as a top-10 team since 2004 (#5 Miami). This was also the Garnet and Gold’s second loss in a season opener as a top-10 team against an unranked opponent ever as they fell victim to Brett Favre and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in 1989. Florida State is 15-5 in season openers as a top-10 team and 25-7 in openers as a top-25 team.
However, let’s go back to that Southern Miss game and the 1989 season as a whole.
The Golden Eagles took down the Seminoles 30-26 as Brett Favre went 21 of 39 for 282 yards and two touchdowns. FSU would end up 10-2 on the season regardless while Southern Miss went 5-6.
Georgia Tech unequivocally played better than Florida State on Saturday in almost every phase of the game. The Seminoles looked suspect on the offensive line and the defensive line was bullied all day.
The Yellow Jackets might have a stellar year. They might contend for the ACC. However, if history repeats itself, FSU could go on a run and finish the season strong.
Mind you, the game in Ireland was not a fluke, Florida State got manhandled on the line and didn’t even turn the ball over once. But teams do have bad games. While it seems a lot of folks in the media (including myself) were wrong about the Seminoles picking up right where they left off, it does not mean all hope is lost.
And finally, while the loss looks bad on paper, head coach Mike Norvell and co. (nor does any coach in college football) have no control over what they’re ranked at the beginning of the year.
I am reminded of what Norvell told the media after starting the season 0-4 in 2021:
I'm pissed off that we're 0-4, and we can bring up how many years it's been. I can't control that. I can control this team at this moment and right now with the opportunity. So we're going to work our butts off to go get better, and we're going to do it the right way. And we're going to have a standard how we operate, the same standard of everything that we do. I'm going to hold myself to it because I've got to be the example. Does that mean I'm not gonna make a mistake? I'll probably make a mistake. Might make one today, might make one tomorrow, but I will respond to that. That's the team I want, because I've seen it work.”- MIke Norvell after Louisville loss, 2021
The ’Noles will take on Boston College in Tallahassee on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
