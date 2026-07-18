Florida State Freshman Generating Buzz As 2026 Season Nears

The Florida State Seminoles added over 60 new players to the roster this offseason.

The majority of those fresh faces are true freshmen, as head coach Mike Norvell signed his largest prep class since arriving in Tallahassee in #Tribe26.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Over Georgia, Tennessee

That means the Seminoles are going to be relying on some young and inexperienced talent in 2026.

Florida State could very well open the season with at least one true freshman in the starting lineup.

FSU WR Jasen Lopez Picking Up National Buzz

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) catches a pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles brought in multiple blue-chip recruits, including four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez. Despite missing part of the Tour of Duty and spring practice while he was with the basketball team, the South Florida native didn't look out of place when he finally strapped on the pads.

Head coach Mike Norvell routinely mentioned Lopez and fellow true freshman Devin Carter as standouts during the spring. It sounds like both players have a chance to start in the slot, depending on how the preseason unfolds.

Lopez is even gaining national buzz, as he was recently named one of the top true freshmen to watch in the ACC by CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.

"The return of Duce Robinson has overshadowed others at the position, but Lopez has quietly emerged since coming over from Florida State's basketball team," Crawford wrote. "He handled punt return duties during the spring and cracked the wide receiver rotation."

"Despite a crowded room in Tallahassee, Lopez has a chance to become a difference-maker this season," Crawford added.

Crawford also considered putting Carter and true freshman defensive back Chuck Kennon on his list, but omitted them in favor of Lopez.

"Devin Carter is another true freshman receiver who has already generated buzz," Crawford wrote. "Cornerback Chuck Kennon also came up in conversations with sources, but one Florida State source told CBS Sports that either freshman receiver has a clearer path to the field given the Seminoles' depth in the secondary."

It wouldn't be a surprise if Lopez and Carter earn significant roles out of the gate. The path to playing time is tougher for Kennon, considering the veteran experience Florida State possesses on the back end.

Lopez competed against some of the top talent in the state during his prep career at Chaminade-Madonna. He won four consecutive state championships from 2021-24, and advanced to the title game to cap off his senior season.

Overall, Lopez recorded 313 receptions for 5,211 yards and 59 touchdowns for the Lions. He had four consecutive seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ scores.

Lopez will take the field in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time when Florida State opens the season against New Mexico State on August 29.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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